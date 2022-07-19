Delta continues plane-buying spree, orders 12 Airbus jets

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)

Delta continues plane-buying spree, orders 12 Airbus jets

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One day after placing a big order with Boeing, Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it has ordered 12 more jets from Airbus, Boeing's European rival.

Delta converted previous options for the Airbus A220 into firm orders that will be delivered starting in 2026. The deal was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow near London.

The A220, developed by Canada's Bombardier, has up to 130 seats and is bigger than a regional jet but smaller than the Boeing 737 Max.

Delta announced Monday that it will buy 100 copies of the largest Max version, which is still awaiting certification by U.S. safety regulators. It was Delta's first order with U.S.-based Boeing since 2011.

Delta did not disclose terms of either order. The Boeing jets would be worth $13.5 billion and the Airbus order more than $1 billion at list prices, although airlines get deep discounts.

With U.S. air travel about 90% recovered from the worst of the pandemic, airlines are buying new planes that are more fuel-efficient than older ones.

The orders are adding more debt on airlines, which have borrowed heavily since the pandemic started. Delta ended June with $21.4 billion in long-term debt, up from $7.2 billion at the same point in 2019.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
1.9846 of 5 stars		$154.81+4.8%N/A-18.72Moderate Buy$222.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.