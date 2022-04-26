Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

S&P 500   4,221.61 (-1.73%)
DOW   33,534.28 (-1.51%)
QQQ   320.68 (-2.70%)
AAPL   158.96 (-2.41%)
MSFT   273.85 (-2.45%)
FB   181.44 (-2.97%)
GOOGL   2,395.09 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,813.24 (-3.70%)
TSLA   899.70 (-9.85%)
NVDA   190.87 (-4.10%)
BABA   85.25 (-0.69%)
NIO   16.63 (-3.93%)
AMD   86.59 (-4.52%)
CGC   5.33 (-4.31%)
MU   67.98 (-3.05%)
T   19.37 (-0.72%)
GE   79.96 (-11.04%)
F   14.86 (-2.17%)
DIS   116.55 (-2.83%)
AMC   15.96 (-5.90%)
PFE   49.33 (+0.78%)
PYPL   84.80 (-3.39%)
NFLX   201.26 (-4.12%)
S&P 500   4,221.61 (-1.73%)
DOW   33,534.28 (-1.51%)
QQQ   320.68 (-2.70%)
AAPL   158.96 (-2.41%)
MSFT   273.85 (-2.45%)
FB   181.44 (-2.97%)
GOOGL   2,395.09 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,813.24 (-3.70%)
TSLA   899.70 (-9.85%)
NVDA   190.87 (-4.10%)
BABA   85.25 (-0.69%)
NIO   16.63 (-3.93%)
AMD   86.59 (-4.52%)
CGC   5.33 (-4.31%)
MU   67.98 (-3.05%)
T   19.37 (-0.72%)
GE   79.96 (-11.04%)
F   14.86 (-2.17%)
DIS   116.55 (-2.83%)
AMC   15.96 (-5.90%)
PFE   49.33 (+0.78%)
PYPL   84.80 (-3.39%)
NFLX   201.26 (-4.12%)
S&P 500   4,221.61 (-1.73%)
DOW   33,534.28 (-1.51%)
QQQ   320.68 (-2.70%)
AAPL   158.96 (-2.41%)
MSFT   273.85 (-2.45%)
FB   181.44 (-2.97%)
GOOGL   2,395.09 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,813.24 (-3.70%)
TSLA   899.70 (-9.85%)
NVDA   190.87 (-4.10%)
BABA   85.25 (-0.69%)
NIO   16.63 (-3.93%)
AMD   86.59 (-4.52%)
CGC   5.33 (-4.31%)
MU   67.98 (-3.05%)
T   19.37 (-0.72%)
GE   79.96 (-11.04%)
F   14.86 (-2.17%)
DIS   116.55 (-2.83%)
AMC   15.96 (-5.90%)
PFE   49.33 (+0.78%)
PYPL   84.80 (-3.39%)
NFLX   201.26 (-4.12%)
S&P 500   4,221.61 (-1.73%)
DOW   33,534.28 (-1.51%)
QQQ   320.68 (-2.70%)
AAPL   158.96 (-2.41%)
MSFT   273.85 (-2.45%)
FB   181.44 (-2.97%)
GOOGL   2,395.09 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,813.24 (-3.70%)
TSLA   899.70 (-9.85%)
NVDA   190.87 (-4.10%)
BABA   85.25 (-0.69%)
NIO   16.63 (-3.93%)
AMD   86.59 (-4.52%)
CGC   5.33 (-4.31%)
MU   67.98 (-3.05%)
T   19.37 (-0.72%)
GE   79.96 (-11.04%)
F   14.86 (-2.17%)
DIS   116.55 (-2.83%)
AMC   15.96 (-5.90%)
PFE   49.33 (+0.78%)
PYPL   84.80 (-3.39%)
NFLX   201.26 (-4.12%)

Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flights attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year.

It is a notable change for U.S. airlines, where pay for flight attendants starts when all the passengers are seated and the plane’s doors close.

Delta said the change will start June 2 on all flights. In a memo to flight attendants, the airline said the new pay “further recognizes how important your role is on board to ensuring a welcoming, safe and on-time start to each flight.”

The change comes as Delta plans to increase the boarding time for single-aisle or “narrowbody” planes from 35 minutes to 40 minutes, which the airline expects will increase the percentage of flights that depart on time.

Delta’s pilots are represented by a union, but several attempts to organize the flight attendants have failed in the face of fierce opposition by the Atlanta-based company. The Association of Flight Attendants, which has been gearing up an organizing campaign at Delta for more than two years, took credit for the boarding pay.

“This new policy is the direct result of our organizing,” the union said. “As we get closer to filing for our union vote, management is getting nervous.”

The union said Delta was also responding to employee anger over the longer boarding times, during which flight attendants currently don’t get paid.

Delta said the new boarding pay would be on top of 4% raises that it granted to flight attendants last month.

Unions represent upwards of 80% of workers at American, United and Southwest, but a far lower percentage at Delta.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.