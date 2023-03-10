S&P 500   3,890.73 (-0.70%)
DOW   32,177.61 (-0.24%)
QQQ   290.85 (-0.62%)
AAPL   149.78 (-0.54%)
MSFT   250.21 (-0.84%)
META   181.21 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   91.97 (-0.38%)
AMZN   91.99 (-0.28%)
TSLA   170.94 (-1.15%)
NVDA   230.99 (-1.44%)
NIO   8.50 (-3.30%)
BABA   82.96 (-0.49%)
AMD   82.99 (-1.24%)
T   18.31 (-0.05%)
F   12.11 (-2.73%)
MU   55.39 (-0.38%)
CGC   2.05 (-3.76%)
GE   91.75 (+0.21%)
DIS   94.70 (-1.50%)
AMC   5.48 (-3.01%)
PYPL   74.46 (-1.94%)
PFE   39.62 (+0.41%)
NFLX   294.50 (-1.10%)
Deluge of Inflation Data on Tap Next Week

Thu., March 9, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

March is underway, and investors have a lot to look forward to. A deluge of inflation indicators are due out next week, while earnings continue to trickle in. The earnings slate includes Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), Adobe (ADBE), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), GameStop (GME), Groupon (GRPN), Lennar (LEN), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no data scheduled for Monday, Mar. 13

Things pick up on Tuesday, Mar. 14, with consumer price index (CPI) updates on deck, alongside real hourly earnings.

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, retail sales, producer price index (PPI) readings, the Empire State manufacturing report, and the homebuilders survey are on tap.

The usual jobless claims data is set for Thursday, Mar. 16, while the import price index is also due out. In addition, housing starts, building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing data will be released.

Friday, Mar. 17 features industrial production, capacity utilization, the U.S. leading economic index, and consumer sentiment data.

