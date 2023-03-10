Deluge of Inflation Data on Tap Next Week

March is underway, and investors have a lot to look forward to. A deluge of inflation indicators are due out next week, while earnings continue to trickle in. The earnings slate includes Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), Adobe (ADBE), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), GameStop (GME), Groupon (GRPN), Lennar (LEN), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no data scheduled for Monday, Mar. 13.

Things pick up on Tuesday, Mar. 14, with consumer price index (CPI) updates on deck, alongside real hourly earnings.

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, retail sales, producer price index (PPI) readings, the Empire State manufacturing report, and the homebuilders survey are on tap.

The usual jobless claims data is set for Thursday, Mar. 16, while the import price index is also due out. In addition, housing starts, building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing data will be released.

Friday, Mar. 17 features industrial production, capacity utilization, the U.S. leading economic index, and consumer sentiment data.

