S&P 500   4,697.96
DOW   35,601.98
QQQ   403.99
Here's Why Black Friday May Come Early For Dick’s Sporting Goods
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
In UAE, French finance minister warns of climate action cost
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49
Make the Most of Personal Time After Workday Hours
S&P 500   4,697.96
DOW   35,601.98
QQQ   403.99
Here's Why Black Friday May Come Early For Dick’s Sporting Goods
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
In UAE, French finance minister warns of climate action cost
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49
Make the Most of Personal Time After Workday Hours
S&P 500   4,697.96
DOW   35,601.98
QQQ   403.99
Here's Why Black Friday May Come Early For Dick’s Sporting Goods
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
In UAE, French finance minister warns of climate action cost
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49
Make the Most of Personal Time After Workday Hours
S&P 500   4,697.96
DOW   35,601.98
QQQ   403.99
Here's Why Black Friday May Come Early For Dick’s Sporting Goods
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
In UAE, French finance minister warns of climate action cost
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49
Make the Most of Personal Time After Workday Hours

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

Sunday, November 21, 2021 | Matthew Daly, Associated Press


A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. A huge social and environmental policy bill passed by House Democrats includes a plan to impose a fee on emissions of methane, a powerful pollutant that leaks from oil and gas wells and contributes to global warming. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a huge social and environmental policy bill passed by House Democrats last Friday.

As the bill moves to the Senate, attention again will focus on Manchin, a moderate who has already forced Democrats to abandon one of their biggest climate proposals: a clean-electricity program that would boost wind and solar power while phasing out coal- and gas-fired power plants.

Manchin, whose state is a leading producer of coal and natural gas, has said he worries a methane tax could be used to drive energy companies out of business. He said before the House vote that he wants to make sure the fee is structured to incentivize innovation and not just “punish” energy companies “for the sake of punishing” them.

A spokeswoman for Manchin declined to comment after the House vote, but Democrats in the House and Senate said they are confident the fee will remain in the Senate bill, despite a 50-50 split in the chamber that gives every Democrat veto power. Republicans unanimously oppose the bill.

Language approved by the House represents a compromise that would slap a rising fee on excess emissions at oil and gas facilities, reaching $1,500 per ton in 2025, along with $775 million in subsidies for companies that take steps to reduce emissions.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he and other Democrats have been working with senators on the methane fee, including Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“We have this very important provision with regard to methane emissions that was worked on with the senators and was also worked on with House members over the last few weeks,'' Pallone said at a news conference Friday. "So I believe this is pretty much it. I mean, there may be some additional changes, but ... in terms of the actual substantive authorizing language, I think we’re pretty solid at this point.''

While the Senate may make minor revisions over the next few weeks, "nothing major, in my opinion,'' will be changed or taken out, Pallone said.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, also is optimistic that the methane fee — formally known as the Methane Emissions Reduction Program — will be included in the final bill.

“Instead of punishing industry, our program incentivizes good behavior, phases in over time, and ramps up (fees) over time as well,'' Carper said in a statement. “It’s good for the planet and good for job creation — a win-win in my book.”

The proposed methane tax comes as President Joe Biden launches a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, which pack a stronger short-term punch on climate than even carbon dioxide.

Biden pledged at a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month to work with the European Union and dozens of other nations to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The centerpiece of U.S. actions is a long-awaited rule by the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector. The proposed rule would for the first time target reductions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells as previous regulations have done.

The new U.S. rule, along with the global pledge, should "make a huge difference,″ not only in fighting climate change, but in improving health and reducing asthma and other respiratory problems, Biden said.

Once finalized, the proposed requirements should reduce methane emissions from U.S. drilling operations and equipment by approximately 75% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels, the White House said.

The oil and natural gas industry, the nation’s largest industrial source of methane emissions, supports methane regulation but opposes the congressional fee as an unnecessary tax that could drive up energy costs and result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

"This is a tax on American natural gas that makes us less competitive,'' said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute, the industry's top lobbying group.

"At a time of rising energy costs, it's a flawed policy to raise costs on energy producers,'' he said, adding that he is hopeful the Senate will eliminate the fee.

“Sen. Manchin is a supporter of American energy, so it makes sense for him to take a close look” at the methane fee, Macchiarola said.

Environmental groups call methane reduction the fastest and most cost-effective action to slow the rate of global warming. Current rules for methane emissions from U.S. oil and gas wells only apply to sources that were built or modified after 2015, leaving more than 90% of the nation’s nearly 900,000 well sites unregulated. Many of those sites are smaller, low-producing wells.

A group of Texas Democrats in the House initially opposed the methane fee, but ended up supporting the compromise. Only one Democrat, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, opposed the House legislation.

“No bill is perfect,'' said Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who voted for the measure despite misgivings over methane. The House bill would improve access to affordable child care and pre-kindergarten, boost Medicaid coverage and provide billions of dollars to combat the climate crisis, he said.

Even so, Cuellar said he would continue lobbying the Senate to strip the methane fee from the legislation.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.