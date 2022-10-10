Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

S&P 500   3,612.39 (-0.75%)
DOW   29,202.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   266.41 (-1.00%)
AAPL   140.42 (+0.24%)
MSFT   229.25 (-2.13%)
META   133.79 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   97.86 (-0.83%)
AMZN   113.67 (-0.78%)
TSLA   222.96 (-0.05%)
NVDA   116.70 (-3.36%)
NIO   13.28 (-3.49%)
BABA   79.24 (-2.46%)
AMD   57.81 (-1.08%)
T   14.90 (-0.27%)
MU   51.41 (-2.84%)
CGC   2.41 (-13.62%)
F   11.36 (-6.89%)
GE   64.98 (+0.65%)
DIS   95.16 (-2.06%)
AMC   6.35 (-2.76%)
PYPL   84.52 (-6.27%)
PFE   41.75 (-1.35%)
NFLX   229.98 (+2.33%)
S&P 500   3,612.39 (-0.75%)
DOW   29,202.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   266.41 (-1.00%)
AAPL   140.42 (+0.24%)
MSFT   229.25 (-2.13%)
META   133.79 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   97.86 (-0.83%)
AMZN   113.67 (-0.78%)
TSLA   222.96 (-0.05%)
NVDA   116.70 (-3.36%)
NIO   13.28 (-3.49%)
BABA   79.24 (-2.46%)
AMD   57.81 (-1.08%)
T   14.90 (-0.27%)
MU   51.41 (-2.84%)
CGC   2.41 (-13.62%)
F   11.36 (-6.89%)
GE   64.98 (+0.65%)
DIS   95.16 (-2.06%)
AMC   6.35 (-2.76%)
PYPL   84.52 (-6.27%)
PFE   41.75 (-1.35%)
NFLX   229.98 (+2.33%)
S&P 500   3,612.39 (-0.75%)
DOW   29,202.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   266.41 (-1.00%)
AAPL   140.42 (+0.24%)
MSFT   229.25 (-2.13%)
META   133.79 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   97.86 (-0.83%)
AMZN   113.67 (-0.78%)
TSLA   222.96 (-0.05%)
NVDA   116.70 (-3.36%)
NIO   13.28 (-3.49%)
BABA   79.24 (-2.46%)
AMD   57.81 (-1.08%)
T   14.90 (-0.27%)
MU   51.41 (-2.84%)
CGC   2.41 (-13.62%)
F   11.36 (-6.89%)
GE   64.98 (+0.65%)
DIS   95.16 (-2.06%)
AMC   6.35 (-2.76%)
PYPL   84.52 (-6.27%)
PFE   41.75 (-1.35%)
NFLX   229.98 (+2.33%)
S&P 500   3,612.39 (-0.75%)
DOW   29,202.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   266.41 (-1.00%)
AAPL   140.42 (+0.24%)
MSFT   229.25 (-2.13%)
META   133.79 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   97.86 (-0.83%)
AMZN   113.67 (-0.78%)
TSLA   222.96 (-0.05%)
NVDA   116.70 (-3.36%)
NIO   13.28 (-3.49%)
BABA   79.24 (-2.46%)
AMD   57.81 (-1.08%)
T   14.90 (-0.27%)
MU   51.41 (-2.84%)
CGC   2.41 (-13.62%)
F   11.36 (-6.89%)
GE   64.98 (+0.65%)
DIS   95.16 (-2.06%)
AMC   6.35 (-2.76%)
PYPL   84.52 (-6.27%)
PFE   41.75 (-1.35%)
NFLX   229.98 (+2.33%)

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

Mon., October 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Dec. 30, 2021. The websites for some major U.S. airports went down early Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in an apparent coordinated denial of service incident, although officials said flights were not affected. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.

The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On the eve of the attacks the group published a target list on its Telegram channel.

While highly visible and aimed at maximum psychological impact, DDoS attacks are mostly a noisy nuisance, different from hacking that involves breaking into networks and can do serious damage.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” said Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. “There has been no impact on operations.”

Portions of the public-facing side of the Los Angeles International Airport website were also disrupted, spokeswoman Victoria Spilabotte said. “No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions.”

Spilabotte said the airport notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration, and the airport’s information-technology team was working to restore all services and investigate the cause.

Several other airports that were included on Killnet's target list reported problems with their websites.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that websites for O’Hare International and Midway airports went offline early Monday but that no airport operations were affected.

Last week, the same group of hackers claimed responsibility for denial-of-service attacks on state government websites in several states.

John Hultquist, vice president for threat intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, tweeted that denial-of-service attacks like those aimed at the airports and state governments are usually short in duration and “typically superficial."


“These are not the serious impacts that have kept us awake,” he said.

Such attacks instead tend to reveal insufficient attention by webmasters to adequate bulletproofing of sites, which now includes DDoS protection service.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.