×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution

Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Jan M. Olsen, Associated Press


Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, centre, speaks to people while on an election campaign, in Holbaek, Denmark, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Voters on Wednesday will decide whether to abandon their country's 30-year-old opt-out from the bloc's common defense policy. (Claus Bech/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Historically skeptical about European Union efforts to deepen cooperation, Danish voters on Wednesday will choose whether to abandon the country's decision three decades ago to opt out of the bloc's common defense policy.

The Danish referendum comes as the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland's historic bids to join NATO — something to be taken up at a summit next month.

Denmark joining the EU defense policy would have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture, particularly compared to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. But Christine Nissen, a researcher with the Danish Institute for International Studies, said both moves are “part of the same story,” and would strengthen military cooperation on a continent stunned by the war in Ukraine.

She said the main effect of abandoning the opt-out decision would be that Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics and Danish forces could take part in the bloc's military operations.

Denmark, a founding member of NATO, has stayed on the sidelines of EU efforts to build a common security and defense policy in parallel with the trans-Atlantic alliance. It was one of four opt-out moves that Danes insisted on before adopting the EU's Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for political and economic union.

The 1992 waiver means Denmark hasn't participated in the EU's discussions on defense policy, its development and acquisition of military capabilities and its joint military operations, such as those in Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Danes also opted out of EU cooperation on justice and home affairs, the common currency and citizenship. The opt-out decision on citizenship, which said European citizenship wouldn't replace national citizenship, has since become irrelevant as other members later adopted the same position. But the other provisions remain intact despite efforts by successive governments to overturn them.


In a 2000 referendum, Danish voters decided to stay outside the eurozone, and 15 years later they voted to keep the exemption on justice and home affairs.

This time, however, Danes appear ready to say goodbye to opting out of common defense.

Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for the referendum on March 8, less than two weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. She called on citizens to vote “yes" to abolishing the exception, saying to do so "will strengthen our security.”

“I am voting in favor of abolishing the opt-out" decision, said Peter Jakobsen, a 61-year-old pharmacist in Copenhagen. “We must not stand outside. We are in the EU and we must be involved. We must make a difference.”

But Sanne Michelsen, a 52-year-old shopper in Copenhagen, said she didn’t see the point of suddenly joining the EU’s defense policy after years on the outside.

“This is a referendum about an opt-out that has never caused us any problem,” she said in her native Danish, before turning to English to add. “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.’”

The “yes" side has had a clear lead in polls, with about 40% in favor of dropping the exemption and 30% against. About a fourth of voters say they are still undecided.

There is widespread support for dropping the defense opt-out decision in Parliament. Only three small parties want to maintain it, two on the right and one on the left.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.