Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

Friday, February 11, 2022 | The Associated Press


Customers at the fish market in Torvehallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Starting Tuesday, it is no longer mandatory to wear protection mask anywhere in public in Denmark. The Danish Government decided that COVID-19 is no longer categorized as a socially critical disease after 31 January 2022, and has lifted COVID restrictions. Bit by bit, many countries that have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus are easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country's coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19.

The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity."

"The very high vaccine coverage in Denmark, especially with the third shot, means that we can cope with increasing infection without getting serious illness,” the government agency said in a statement.

Last month, the Danish government said it was offering a fourth vaccine dose to older adults and other vulnerable citizens because the pandemic situation had worsened amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But a Health Authority assessment concluded that three shots had provided good protection to nursing home residents and people over age 85, and the agency decided it was unnecessary to provide them with additional shots right now.

Bolette Søborg, a unit manager and chief physician with the authority, said the approaching end of winter, when time spent indoors makes it easier for the virus to spread, is another reason to hold off on fourth doses.

Only a handful of countries worldwide have started offering fourth shots or announced plans to do so.

Denmark expanded its vaccination program to children ages 5-11 in November, when the delta variant was dominant and there was a fear youngsters could infect older generations. Health authorities said Friday that they were “now starting to plan to round off the current vaccination program for all target groups, including the program for children aged 5-11.”

More than 80% of the population has received two shots while 61.3% have had a booster, according to official figures.

The agency said it was looking at “winding down the entire general vaccination program later in the spring.”

“We will of course follow the epidemic closely, and we are ready to change our decision if, contrary to expectations, there is a fourth spring wave or new worrying variants this spring,” the agency statement said.

Denmark scrapped most pandemic restrictions this month after officials said they no longer considered COVID-19 “a socially critical disease.” Officials said that while omicron is surging in the Scandinavian country, the variant was not placing a heavy burden on the health system.

This week, the country reported a slight drop in new weekly cases.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


