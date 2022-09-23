Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Is Your Trading A.I. Ready? Join Now. (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide

Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government said a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced" level than before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of millions of minks to minimize the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus. The Scandinavian country banned mink farming in November 2020 to contain a mutated version of the coronavirus that could spread to people.

The Environment and Food Ministry said health officials now think “there is a limited risk to public health by resuming significantly reduced mink production and by introducing infection prevention measures."

The government said the decision to lift the temporary ban was based on an assessment by the Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of diseases in Denmark.

Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Rasmus Prehn and institute officials plan to meet later Friday with representatives of the Danish mink industry to “review the infection prevention measures for the industry.”

The government said veterinary and health authorities have drawn up a model with requirements for handling COVID-19 in mink herds that breeders must “implement and comply with in order to be able to keep mink again after the turn of the year.”

Denmark was one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of global mink production. Most of its exports went to China and Hong Kong.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.