Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

S&P 500   4,167.34 (+0.64%)
DOW   33,058.63 (+0.27%)
QQQ   318.34 (+1.06%)
AAPL   169.15 (+0.97%)
MSFT   276.59 (+0.29%)
META   167.37 (+2.52%)
GOOGL   115.84 (+1.89%)
AMZN   136.53 (+2.04%)
TSLA   292.78 (-1.45%)
NVDA   177.01 (+2.78%)
NIO   19.94 (+5.67%)
BABA   99.66 (+7.72%)
AMD   96.57 (+4.14%)
T   17.98 (-0.17%)
MU   60.69 (+4.08%)
CGC   4.20 (+7.97%)
F   15.85 (+2.13%)
GE   78.15 (+1.84%)
DIS   116.69 (+0.24%)
AMC   9.43 (-1.57%)
PYPL   95.82 (+2.20%)
PFE   47.44 (+0.02%)
NFLX   231.81 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,167.34 (+0.64%)
DOW   33,058.63 (+0.27%)
QQQ   318.34 (+1.06%)
AAPL   169.15 (+0.97%)
MSFT   276.59 (+0.29%)
META   167.37 (+2.52%)
GOOGL   115.84 (+1.89%)
AMZN   136.53 (+2.04%)
TSLA   292.78 (-1.45%)
NVDA   177.01 (+2.78%)
NIO   19.94 (+5.67%)
BABA   99.66 (+7.72%)
AMD   96.57 (+4.14%)
T   17.98 (-0.17%)
MU   60.69 (+4.08%)
CGC   4.20 (+7.97%)
F   15.85 (+2.13%)
GE   78.15 (+1.84%)
DIS   116.69 (+0.24%)
AMC   9.43 (-1.57%)
PYPL   95.82 (+2.20%)
PFE   47.44 (+0.02%)
NFLX   231.81 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,167.34 (+0.64%)
DOW   33,058.63 (+0.27%)
QQQ   318.34 (+1.06%)
AAPL   169.15 (+0.97%)
MSFT   276.59 (+0.29%)
META   167.37 (+2.52%)
GOOGL   115.84 (+1.89%)
AMZN   136.53 (+2.04%)
TSLA   292.78 (-1.45%)
NVDA   177.01 (+2.78%)
NIO   19.94 (+5.67%)
BABA   99.66 (+7.72%)
AMD   96.57 (+4.14%)
T   17.98 (-0.17%)
MU   60.69 (+4.08%)
CGC   4.20 (+7.97%)
F   15.85 (+2.13%)
GE   78.15 (+1.84%)
DIS   116.69 (+0.24%)
AMC   9.43 (-1.57%)
PYPL   95.82 (+2.20%)
PFE   47.44 (+0.02%)
NFLX   231.81 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,167.34 (+0.64%)
DOW   33,058.63 (+0.27%)
QQQ   318.34 (+1.06%)
AAPL   169.15 (+0.97%)
MSFT   276.59 (+0.29%)
META   167.37 (+2.52%)
GOOGL   115.84 (+1.89%)
AMZN   136.53 (+2.04%)
TSLA   292.78 (-1.45%)
NVDA   177.01 (+2.78%)
NIO   19.94 (+5.67%)
BABA   99.66 (+7.72%)
AMD   96.57 (+4.14%)
T   17.98 (-0.17%)
MU   60.69 (+4.08%)
CGC   4.20 (+7.97%)
F   15.85 (+2.13%)
GE   78.15 (+1.84%)
DIS   116.69 (+0.24%)
AMC   9.43 (-1.57%)
PYPL   95.82 (+2.20%)
PFE   47.44 (+0.02%)
NFLX   231.81 (+0.96%)

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

Thu., August 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

This photo provided by Caltrans shows a washed out section of Interstate 10 near Desert Center, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert was blocked Thursday after flash floods washed out the roadway. The latest round of flooding caused by monsoonal thunderstorms hit Wednesday evening and also impacted other desert highways. (Caltrans via AP)

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month.

The latest round of flooding started Wednesday evening, damaging the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Traffic in both directions was halted initially, but westbound lanes for motorists heading from Arizona to California reopened later.

All eastbound traffic was diverted until the California Department of Transportation managed to reopen one lane Thursday morning.

Officials recommended that people heading from Southern California use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.

Photos posted by Caltrans showed water rushing through a deep gouge in the pavement of the highway. Flooding also affected other roads in the region, including State Routes 177, 78 and 62.

A flash flood in the same area in July 2015 washed out a bridge on the eastbound side of I-10 and eroded the ground under the westbound bridge.

The interstate was closed for nearly a week for repair of the westbound bridge, which then carried traffic on single lanes in each direction. The eastbound side did not reopen until September.

The National Weather Service said more flooding was possible through Thursday throughout a large swath of Southern California's mountains and deserts.

Flash floods earlier this summer badly damaged roads in Death Valley National Park, the Mojave National Preserve and on the the southern side of Joshua Tree National Park.

Officials called the Aug. 5 deluge in Death Valley historic. Hundreds of visitors were initially stranded by flood waters and debris-covered roads. It took about two weeks for the park to reopen its most popular areas.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.