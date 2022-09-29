Detroit begins demolition of blighted Packard car plant

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)

Detroit begins demolition of blighted Packard car plant

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Corey Williams, Associated Press

A demolition claw begins razing part of the long-vacant Packard auto plant on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photos/Corey Williams)

DETROIT (AP) — Demolition of the long-vacant Packard auto plant in Detroit started Thursday as crews began tearing apart an already crumbling exterior wall of the massive structure.

A demolition claw ripped and tugged on decades-old bricks and concrete along the upper floors of the old eastside factory that for generations has been a symbol of urban blight in the Motor City.

The work follows up on a plan by Mayor Mike Duggan to start razing parts of the 3.5 million-square-foot (0.33 million-square-meter) Packard plant complex, which Peruvian developer and owner Fernando Palazuelo failed to do after buying it in 2013.

The city called Thursday's work an “emergency demolition.” The plant is among dozens of large structures that Detroit officials have identified to be torn down or renovated.

Duggan has said that some parts of complex might be saved for redevelopment.

“The structure is adjacent to an operating business, and creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees and neighborhood residents,” the city said in a news release.

The Packard Automotive Co. built the plant in 1903, but by 1954, the structure had become obsolete and Packard car production was being done elsewhere. The company would go out of business a few years later.

Detroit took over the complex in 1994 when an investor failed to pay taxes. Another company later took ownership but also would lose the property due to unpaid taxes.

Palazuelo bought the complex for $405,000 at a tax foreclosure auction, saying then that he wanted to turn it into apartments, shops and art galleries. The development never happened.

Palazuelo failed to apply for demolition permits by a court-ordered deadline earlier this year. His noncompliance allowed the city to move forward with demolition plans.

“He broke every single promise until the courts, finally, wouldn’t put up with it anymore,” Duggan said Thursday at the demolition site. “He is under court order to pay for (the demolition). We certainly will go after every asset he has in America, and if we can figure out how to go after his assets in Peru, we're gonna do that, too.”


Palazuelo didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.