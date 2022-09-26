Development bank fires director after ethics probe





MIAMI (AP) — Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, after an ethics investigation found he carried on a relationship with a subordinate, a person familiar with the vote told The Associated Press.

The governors had until Tuesday to vote electronically on whether to sack Claver-Carone, but enough ballots had been cast by Monday afternoon to remove the first American to lead the bank, the person said.

An investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by raising the salary of his chief of staff, with whom he had a romantic relationship from at least 2019, when both worked at the White House, according to a copy of the report obtained by the AP.

Claver-Carone has denied the relationship and said that the investigation was seriously flawed.

The bank’s executive board voted unanimously last week to urge governors to remove Claver-Carone. According to bank rules, executive vice president Reina Mejia, a Honduran national who spent most of her career at Citibank in Central America, will take over from Claver-Carone.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".