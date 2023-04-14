Digital conglomerate buys right-wing app Parler

S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)
S&P 500   4,122.65 (-0.57%)
DOW   33,789.04 (-0.71%)
QQQ   316.97 (-0.69%)
AAPL   164.46 (-0.66%)
MSFT   285.31 (-1.56%)
META   219.36 (-0.45%)
GOOGL   107.68 (+0.23%)
AMZN   101.42 (-0.96%)
TSLA   182.13 (-2.03%)
NVDA   264.64 (+0.00%)
NIO   9.16 (+0.66%)
BABA   94.12 (-2.13%)
AMD   91.01 (-1.17%)
T   19.80 (-0.80%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   61.94 (-1.68%)
CGC   1.46 (-3.31%)
GE   94.80 (+0.53%)
DIS   99.13 (-1.70%)
AMC   5.28 (-3.30%)
PFE   41.16 (-0.75%)
PYPL   75.80 (+0.37%)
NFLX   338.68 (-2.17%)

Digital conglomerate buys right-wing app Parler

Fri., April 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin. The digital media conglomerate Starboard said Friday, April 14, 2023, it purchased the conservative social media site Parler and will temporarily take down the app as it undergoes a “strategic assessment.” (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The digital media conglomerate Starboard said Friday it purchased the conservative social media site Parler and will temporarily take down the app as it undergoes a “strategic assessment.”

The deal came months after another acquisition agreement with rapper Kanye West, legally known as Ye, collapsed in November.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by either company. Parler said the deal was concluded on April 7.

Parler caters to right-wing, far right and libertarian voices and fashions itself as a platform with fewer rules in support of free speech. It was briefly booted off the internet in 2021 due to its connections to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And its user base remains small.

Starboard, formerly known as Olympic Media, was founded in 2018 and owns other conservative-leaning news sites. In a news release, Parler called it “the perfect home” for its brand and loyal users.

“The team at Parler has built an exceptional audience and we look forward to integrating that audience across all of our existing platforms.” Starboard CEO Ryan Coyne said in a statement.

Parler also said its CEO George Farmer will step down from his role. He will be replaced by Igor Shalkevich, the company’s chief development officer.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -