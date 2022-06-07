×
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
S&P 500   4,096.47
DOW   32,783.03
QQQ   307.22
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Digital Turbine: Down More Than 65% YTD, is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares?

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Entrepreneur

The shares of Digital Turbine (APPS) have plunged nearly 66% in price year-to-date on investors' pessimism surrounding its prospects. So, let’s evaluate if it is worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio now. Read on.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) in Austin, Tex., is the industry's foremost independent mobile growth platform, leveling the competitive landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and OEMs. It boosts advertising and revenue by combining a comprehensive ad stack with proprietary technologies embedded into devices by cellular carriers and OEMs.

The company’s shares have declined 70.3% in price over the past year and 66.9% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $20.15. In addition, the stock is currently trading 78.6% below its 52-week high of $93.98, which it hit on Nov. 01, 2021.

Regarding its last earnings release, CEO Bill Stone stated that the company's performance is being impacted by the adverse macroeconomic environment and deterioration in the digital ad industry.

Here is what could shape APPS' performance in the near term:

Poor Bottom-line Performance

APPS' net revenue increased 93.7% year-over-year to $184.13 million for its fiscal  fourth quarter, ended March 31, 2022. Its income from operations grew 71.9% from its year-ago value to $27.43 million. The company’s net income declined 32.9% from the prior-year quarter to $20.10 million. Its EPS decreased 38.7% year-over-year to $0.19.

Weak Outlook and Reduced Price Target

APPS shares are sinking after it missed its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue projections. Furthermore, although its earnings met Wall Street's forecasts, a poor current-quarter revenue projection is impacting the stock. Consequently, Oppenheimer has reduced its price estimate on APP to $40 from $117.


POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

APPS has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. APPS has an F for Stability, which is justified given the stock’s 1.89  beta.

Among the 156 stocks in the F-rated Software – Application industry, APPS is ranked #110.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view APPS ratings for Growth, Value, Quality, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Bottom Line

APPS' declining bottom-line performance and poor growth outlook have weighed on investor sentiment. While the company is expected to gain on the back of content discovery and media platforms for mobile operators, current macroeconomic headwinds could mar its growth. In addition, analysts expect its EPS to decline 11.4% in the next quarter (ending Sept. 30,  2022). Moreover, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $32.29 and $51.74, respectively, indicating bearish investor sentiment. So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While APPS has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), and Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

APPS shares fell $0.55 (-2.73%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, APPS has declined -66.96%, versus a -13.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post Digital Turbine: Down More Than 65% YTD, is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares? appeared first on StockNews.com


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.