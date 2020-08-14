S&P 500   3,372.85 (-0.02%)
DOW   27,931.02 (+0.12%)
QQQ   271.86 (-0.23%)
AAPL   459.15 (-0.19%)
MSFT   208.43 (-0.13%)
FB   260.48 (-0.31%)
GOOGL   1,501.52 (-1.00%)
AMZN   3,147.50 (-0.43%)
NVDA   462.56 (+1.06%)
CGC   17.19 (-0.75%)
BABA   253.58 (-0.06%)
TSLA   1,649.75 (+1.77%)
GE   6.65 (+0.76%)
MU   45.60 (-1.17%)
AMD   81.17 (-0.82%)
T   30.01 (+0.33%)
F   7.04 (+0.14%)
ACB   10.69 (+5.01%)
GILD   68.41 (+0.34%)
NFLX   482.68 (+0.28%)
DIS   130.43 (-0.40%)
BAC   26.42 (+0.27%)
BA   177.71 (+1.71%)
Dillard's, Novavax rise; Baidu, DraftKings fall

Posted on Friday, August 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Applied Materials Inc., up $2.55 to $67.62.

The chipmaking equipment company beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts and said demand is rising.

Baidu Inc., down $7.83 to $116.74.

The Chinese internet search company's subsidiary iQIYI is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dillard's Inc., up $2.36 to $29.42.

The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Farfetch Limited, up $2.21 to $28.56.

The online luxury fashion retailer gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analysts' second-quarter earnings expectations.

Novavax Inc., up $13.23 to $146.51.

The biotechnology company signed a deal to provide 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing to the U.K.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $2.76 to $21.59.

The maker of mattresses and other bedding products reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

DraftKings Inc., down $2.14 to $33.91.

The online gambling company reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss.

Apple Inc., down 41 cents to $459.63.

The maker of iPhones dropped the popular game Fortnite from its app store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Draftkings (DKNG)0.0$33.71-6.5%N/AN/ABuy$44.33
Novavax (NVAX)1.5$145.50+9.2%N/A-35.14Buy$124.07
Farfetch (FTCH)1.3$28.56+8.4%N/A-24.83Buy$27.67
Dillard's (DDS)2.0$29.42+8.7%2.04%-5.29Sell$29.67
