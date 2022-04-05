Discover Python, the World's Most Popular Programming Language





Over the past few years, Python has surpassed JavaScript as the world's most popular programming language. There are a number of reasons for this. For one, Python is used in a massive range of disciplines, from website backends to GUIs to machine learning algorithms. It's an extremely flexible and extensible language that makes it relatively easy to understand and debug. For two, it's one of the easiest programming languages to learn.

Starting out, you'll understand the ins and outs of Python programming and begin working with Python elements. You'll learn how to create software programs, scrape websites, and build automation as you gain a foundational understanding of how Python fits into data science and visualization. As you progress, you'll learn more advanced Python concepts and eventually apply your skills to a variety of practical projects. You'll build a strong foundation in Python flow control, understand advanced Python data types, and more. Eventually, you'll work up to creating your own stock market automation tool, start real-time stream processing with Apache Spark, and get an introduction to GUI programming. It's the kind of comprehensive training once reserved for universities, available online, in your own time.

