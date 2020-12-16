DISH, Brinker fall; GoDaddy, Tilray rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
AutoZone, up $11.13 at $1,190.50
The auto parts and products retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $1.5 billion.
DISH Network, down $4.17 at $31.51
The satellite television provider announced a $2 billion debt offering, partly to help fund the building of its 5G network.
GoDaddy, up $2.16 at $88.00
The cloud-based technology products developer is buying payments company Poynt.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, up $1.56 at $80.73
The retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $100 million.
Tilray, up $1.46 at $9.33
Aphria is buying the fellow cannabis company.
American Outdoor Brands, up $1.75 at $17.59
The outdoor products and accessories company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
Brinker International, down 80 cents at $54.35
The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy withdrew its forecasts for its fiscal second quarter.
Luminar Technologies, up $1.83 at $24.70
The automotive software and technology company will provide its technology to Intel's Mobileye for autonomous vehicles.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election
Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.
Historical evidence shows that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.
What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. Certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.
Rather, we’re taking a look at companies and stocks that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.
And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks,” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.
View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".