AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
AAPL   297.56 (+1.50%)
MSFT   180.76 (+1.07%)
FB   207.07 (+0.88%)
GOOGL   1,349.02 (+1.97%)
AMZN   2,317.80 (+0.08%)
CGC   15.76 (+0.13%)
NVDA   293.74 (+0.84%)
BABA   195.02 (+2.02%)
MU   45.41 (+2.14%)
GE   6.20 (-0.16%)
TSLA   768.21 (+0.92%)
AMD   52.19 (-0.70%)
T   29.74 (+0.47%)
ACB   0.70 (-1.41%)
F   4.97 (+2.26%)
GILD   79.14 (-1.38%)
NFLX   424.68 (-0.81%)
DIS   101.06 (-2.05%)
BAC   22.66 (-1.18%)
PRI   102.08 (+0.45%)
Log in

Disney 2Q profit sinks on pandemic woes

Posted on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 By Mae Anderson, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings have ground to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its second quarter profit dropped 91% to $475 million. Overall, the company said costs related to COVID-19 cut Disney’s pretax profit by $1.4 billion.

One bright spot was its Disney Plus streaming service, which contributed to an almost $3 billion revenue increase for direct-to-consumer and international business. Overall revenue rose 21 percent to $18.01 billion, just short of the $18.06 billion analysts expected.


8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up

The coronavirus crash has not discriminated in its victims. Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks have all been dropping. No sector has been spared either. And while the market flipped from a bear market to a bull market in just three days, there’s still plenty of volatility to cause cautious investors to keep a healthy social distance from many stocks.

The pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay in our homes as much as possible (and if you’re not, please do) is unique for most of us. Demand hasn’t organically diminished. It’s been artificially suppressed. And that means that while it’s fair to say our economy will certainly experience a new normal, there will be a recovery.

And when it comes, many of the companies that were strong before the pandemic broke will continue to show their strength. Investors who are investing in these companies today will be the ones that experience the greatest gains when the recovery happens.

View the "8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.