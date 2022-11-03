Disney Earnings, CPI Updates Due Out Next Week

As we enter the second week of November, economic data and earnings could indicate Wall Street's ability to follow up a fantastic October rally. Earnings season continues on in full force, as a deluge of companies are set to report. Some of the biggest are Activision Blizzard (ATVI), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), Coty (COTY) Five9 (FIVN), Groupon (GRPN), Hanesbrands (HBI), Mosaic (MOS), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Toast (TOST), Walt Disney (DIS), Wendy's (WEN), Vizio (VZIO), and Yeti (YETI).

The data slate is less packed, but investors still have a bevy of employment data to pore over. In addition, a host of midweek consumer price index (CPI) updates are due out, alongside an year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Nov. 7, aconsumer credit level change is due out.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day in the U.S. Additionally, the NFIB small-business index will be released.

A revision to wholesale inventories is on tap for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in addition to a deluge of CPI updates. The session will also feature a year-over-year comparison of the federal budget.

Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, but traders will still have the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations to digest.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

