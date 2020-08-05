Disney, Monster Beverage rise; Teladoc, Nikola fall

NEW YORK (AP) —
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Walt Disney Co., up $10.32 to $127.61.
The entertainment conglomerate reported earnings that didn't fall as much as Wall Street had feared.
Teladoc Health Inc., down $47.41 to $202.01.
The telemedicine provider will buy Livongo Health for more than $18 billion.
Nikola Corp., down $3.81 to $35.03.
The electric vehicle maker, whose stock has more than doubled since April, reported a wider loss than analysts were expecting.
Monster Beverage Corp., up $5.09 to $83.10.
The energy drink maker reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' estimates.
Novavax Inc., up $16.32 to $173.49.
The biotech company reported data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Analysts called it encouraging but cautioned against over-interpreting the data.
Prudential Financial Inc., up $3.92 to $67.20.
The financial services company reported earnings and revenue well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Match Group Inc., up $13.14 to $120.71.
The online dating company reported results that came in well ahead of estimates.
Fiverr International Lt., up $18.65 to $122.87.
The online marketplace for freelance services surprised investors with results that were far better than expected.
