QQQ   318.17 (-0.86%)
AAPL   164.51 (-0.24%)
MSFT   285.25 (-1.06%)
META   210.89 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   103.02 (-0.68%)
AMZN   102.12 (-1.13%)
TSLA   194.72 (-6.14%)
NVDA   275.08 (-0.97%)
NIO   9.87 (-6.09%)
BABA   99.38 (-2.74%)
AMD   95.95 (-2.10%)
T   19.35 (+0.52%)
F   12.59 (-0.08%)
MU   59.01 (-2.20%)
CGC   1.71 (-2.57%)
GE   96.07 (+0.49%)
DIS   100.03 (-0.10%)
AMC   4.99 (-0.40%)
PFE   41.35 (+1.35%)
PYPL   75.25 (-0.91%)
NFLX   345.98 (+0.14%)
QQQ   318.17 (-0.86%)
AAPL   164.51 (-0.24%)
MSFT   285.25 (-1.06%)
META   210.89 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   103.02 (-0.68%)
AMZN   102.12 (-1.13%)
TSLA   194.72 (-6.14%)
NVDA   275.08 (-0.97%)
NIO   9.87 (-6.09%)
BABA   99.38 (-2.74%)
AMD   95.95 (-2.10%)
T   19.35 (+0.52%)
F   12.59 (-0.08%)
MU   59.01 (-2.20%)
CGC   1.71 (-2.57%)
GE   96.07 (+0.49%)
DIS   100.03 (-0.10%)
AMC   4.99 (-0.40%)
PFE   41.35 (+1.35%)
PYPL   75.25 (-0.91%)
NFLX   345.98 (+0.14%)
QQQ   318.17 (-0.86%)
AAPL   164.51 (-0.24%)
MSFT   285.25 (-1.06%)
META   210.89 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   103.02 (-0.68%)
AMZN   102.12 (-1.13%)
TSLA   194.72 (-6.14%)
NVDA   275.08 (-0.97%)
NIO   9.87 (-6.09%)
BABA   99.38 (-2.74%)
AMD   95.95 (-2.10%)
T   19.35 (+0.52%)
F   12.59 (-0.08%)
MU   59.01 (-2.20%)
CGC   1.71 (-2.57%)
GE   96.07 (+0.49%)
DIS   100.03 (-0.10%)
AMC   4.99 (-0.40%)
PFE   41.35 (+1.35%)
PYPL   75.25 (-0.91%)
NFLX   345.98 (+0.14%)
QQQ   318.17 (-0.86%)
AAPL   164.51 (-0.24%)
MSFT   285.25 (-1.06%)
META   210.89 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   103.02 (-0.68%)
AMZN   102.12 (-1.13%)
TSLA   194.72 (-6.14%)
NVDA   275.08 (-0.97%)
NIO   9.87 (-6.09%)
BABA   99.38 (-2.74%)
AMD   95.95 (-2.10%)
T   19.35 (+0.52%)
F   12.59 (-0.08%)
MU   59.01 (-2.20%)
CGC   1.71 (-2.57%)
GE   96.07 (+0.49%)
DIS   100.03 (-0.10%)
AMC   4.99 (-0.40%)
PFE   41.35 (+1.35%)
PYPL   75.25 (-0.91%)
NFLX   345.98 (+0.14%)

Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths

Mon., April 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise.

The 2021 final numbers, released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates by the agency showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That's the highest number in 16 years and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

Data shows a 12% rise in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: