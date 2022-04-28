DJI Halts Business In Russia, Ukraine Amid War Use Accusations

S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)

DJI Halts Business In Russia, Ukraine Amid War Use Accusations

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | ValueWalk

DJI announced it will halt its business in Russia and Ukraine, becoming the first prominent Chinese firm in doing so. Ukrainian authorities say drones made by the company have been used by the Russian military during the conflict.

DJI To Leave

According to CNN Business, DJI released a statement saying that, in “light of current hostilities,” the manufacturer is “internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions,” and would “temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine.”

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

DJI has also underlined that it condemns any military use of its products, as Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, said that Russian forces were using DJI products to support missile attacks.

In an open letter to DJI’s CEO Frank Wang, he said asked the company “to stop doing business in the Russian Federation until the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair ordered is restored.”

The company sent CNN Business a statement saying, “We absolutely deplore any use of our products to cause harm.”

Uncomfortable Position?

Chinese companies might face economic backlash via secondary sanctions by the West in other key markets, as they continue to operate in Russia while the Chinese government claims neutrality.

According to The Washington Post, the war has put companies from the Asian giant in a position of remaining silent or adjusting their operations to diminish exposure to the Russian market.

Tech companies such Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) have exited Russia, while the smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corp (HKG:1810) remains in the country.

When the war erupted in February, DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE:DIDI), the Chinese ride-hailing company, announced it would leave Russia, only to reverse its decision without giving any explanation or accepting any request for comment.

Huawei was also under fire for not taking a stand over the Ukraine invasion, which prompted two U.K. subsidiary executives to resign. The company did not mention the conflict in a statement thanking both directors.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.6165 of 5 stars		$135.46+0.3%4.84%22.21Hold$147.25
DiDi Global (DIDI)
1.65 of 5 stars		1.78-0.3%N/AN/ABuy15.60
Apple (AAPL)
3.0562 of 5 stars		$159.80+2.1%0.55%26.46Buy$191.01
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.