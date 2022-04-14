S&P 500   4,434.88 (-0.26%)
DOW   34,696.18 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,434.88 (-0.26%)
DOW   34,696.18 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,434.88 (-0.26%)
DOW   34,696.18 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,434.88 (-0.26%)
DOW   34,696.18 (+0.38%)

Does System1 Stock Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Entrepreneur

The shares of customer acquisition platform System1 (SST) have gained enviable price momentum since their stock market debut in January. However, given the company’s weak profitability, is it worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio now? Read on. Let's find out.

Omnichannel customer acquisition platform System1 Inc. (SST) in Los Angeles, Calif., made its stock market debut on Jan. 28, 2022. The company uses technology and data science to run a responsive acquisition marketing platform. In addition, the organization runs a real-time discount code search engine and directory that provides coupon destinations for internet customers.

Its shares have gained 145.5% in price year-to-date to close yesterday's trading session at $24.45. 

However, SST’s negative profit margin could raise investor concerns over its near-term prospects. In addition, analysts’ price targets also indicate a potential downside in the stock, making its prospects look bleak.

Here is what could shape SST's performance in the near term:

Poor Profitability

SST's 14.6% trailing-12-months gross profit margin is 71.3% lower than the 50.8% industry average. Its $60.71 million trailing-12-months cash from operations is 79.3% lower than the $292.88 million industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months net income margin and levered FCF margin are 7.9% and 47.2% lower than their respective industry averages.

Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

The 12-month median price target of $20.50 indicates a 16.2% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $15.00 to a high of $26.00.


POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

SST has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. SST has a D grade for Quality. The company's poor profitability is consistent with the Quality grade.

Among the 89 stocks in the A-rated Industrial – Services industry, SST is ranked #81.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view SST ratings for Value, Stability, Momentum, Growth, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While the company could potentially capitalize on its multiple strategic acquisitions over the long term, we believe SST's growth potential is currently limited due to its poor profitability and analysts' price targets. Therefore, we think the stock is avoided now.

How Does System1 Inc. (SST) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While SST has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY), Koc Holding A.S. (KHOLY), and DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

SST shares fell $0.42 (-1.72%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SST has gained 145.48%, versus a -6.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post Does System1 Stock Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? appeared first on StockNews.com

Should you invest $1,000 in System1 right now?

Before you consider System1, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and System1 wasn't on the list.

While System1 currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.