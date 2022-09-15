DOJ unveils more 'carrots' to ramp up corporate crime probes

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,901.35 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,961.82 (-0.56%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
S&P 500   3,901.35 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,961.82 (-0.56%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
S&P 500   3,901.35 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,961.82 (-0.56%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
S&P 500   3,901.35 (-1.13%)
DOW   30,961.82 (-0.56%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)

DOJ unveils more 'carrots' to ramp up corporate crime probes

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Lindsay Whitehrsut, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade, a top Justice Department official on Thursday unveiled new sweeteners for companies that cooperate with the government and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work.

Every division that prosecutes corporate crime must now develop programs to incentivize companies to report misconduct, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a speech at New York University Law School. In some cases, no one will have to plead guilty to criminal charges if the violation was self-reported and the company fixed it.

The Justice Department’s top priority is prosecuting individuals who commit corporate crime, she said. She pointed to companies like Theranos, whose disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on felony counts earlier this year.

“We will hold those who break the law accountable, regardless of their position, status, or seniority,” Monaco said.

Companies will also be required to come forward more quickly with evidence of suspected misdeeds to get leniency, and could eventually be rewarded for clawing back money from executives that break the law.

The new policies include alluring carrots for companies, but if they're not accompanied by the stick of increased enforcement they may not have a big impact, so the $250 million request is a key piece, said Julian Andre, a former federal prosecutor who is now in private practice with the Los Angeles-based firm McDermott Will and Emery.

“Corporate prosecutions are still declining,” he said. “Until the DOJ devotes substantial additional resources to pursuing these time-intensive and complex investigations ... many companies may still decide that voluntary disclosures are not in its best interests.”

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.