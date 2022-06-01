×
S&P 500   4,112.40 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,836.69 (-0.47%)
QQQ   311.78 (+1.14%)
AAPL   151.48 (+1.77%)
MSFT   277.00 (+1.89%)
FB   198.32 (+2.42%)
GOOGL   2,330.46 (+2.43%)
AMZN   2,482.08 (+3.24%)
TSLA   765.61 (+0.97%)
NVDA   189.03 (+1.24%)
NIO   18.73 (+7.71%)
BABA   95.50 (-0.57%)
AMD   102.83 (+0.95%)
CGC   4.97 (+0.20%)
MU   75.05 (+1.64%)
T   21.22 (-0.33%)
GE   77.97 (-0.41%)
F   13.73 (+0.37%)
DIS   111.71 (+1.15%)
AMC   13.80 (-3.77%)
PFE   52.05 (-1.87%)
PYPL   85.60 (+0.46%)
NFLX   201.49 (+2.05%)
Dollar Flight Club Can Save You Money on Business Travel

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Since January 2022, roundtrip flight costs have increased by more than 40 percent with predictions that this trend will continue. For one-time travelers taking a yearly vacation, this is an unfortunate but often manageable cost. For those who travel regularly for work, the rising flight costs is a significant loss.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription is a service that sends up-to-date flight deals to your inbox and boasts the potential to save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class flight deals. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription with Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ is on sale for $99 (Reg. $1,690).

Forbes writes, “A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket,” and the numbers DFC reports lends credence to that. Dollar Flight Club has reported deals as cheap as $330 to fly to Madrid, $129 to Panama, and $175 to get to Cancun. Each deal was for a roundtrip flight in Economy or Premium Economy.

The way Dollar Flight Club works is by constantly scanning for flight deals and sending alerts to your email so you can book wherever you are. Get deals on domestic and international flights along with mistake fares from your home airports. You can also get helpful travel tips from experts.

Along with increased visibility for flight deals, you also get discounts for DFC partners. This includes discounts for Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more. If your work sends you abroad, you’ll be able to study the language or access other helpful region-specific tips that might help your business, save you money, or enhance your experience.

Get quality, curated deals on flights sent to your inbox. For a limited time, you can get Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for $99 (Reg. $1690).

Prices subject to change.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


