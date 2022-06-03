Domino's Stock Fundamentals Are Not Looking Hot Right Now

×
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)

Domino's Stock Fundamentals Are Not Looking Hot Right Now

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is one of the largest pizza chains in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. DPZ operates more than 19,000 stores in over 90 markets. The restaurant's system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter in 2022. At last glance, DPZ is trading up 3.3% at $373.05.

In mid-May, Domino's Pizza announced a partnership with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to launch DPZ's “mind ordering app,” leading up to the season four premiere of 'Stranger Things' on NFLX. The AI-centric app uses facial recognition and eye-tracking technology to allow users to order pizza by making certain facial expressions and head movements.

Domino’s Pizza stock has dropped about 16% year-over-year and DPZ is currently trading down 36% since peaking at an all-time high of $567.57 at the end of 2021. Shares of DPZ have also dropped 35% year-to-date. However, Domino's stock price has increased 3% over the past month and has recovered 12% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $321.15 in early May. Domino's Pizza also offers a dividend yield of 1.22% with a forward dividend of $4.40.

Nonetheless, Domino’s stock valuation metrics suggest DPZ is overvalued. Domino's stock trades at an inflated forward price-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84. Moreover, the pizza business comes with a significant level of risk. DPZ currently owes $5.28 billion in total debt and hold just $164.96 million in cash on their balance sheet, which could hurt their long-term growth and profits.

The good news for buyers is, DPZ tends to outperform options traders' volatility expectations. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 90 out of 100.

 

7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.