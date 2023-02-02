QQQ   307.50 (+2.19%)
AAPL   148.83 (+2.34%)
MSFT   258.26 (+2.18%)
META   181.85 (+18.76%)
GOOGL   106.30 (+5.84%)
AMZN   109.62 (+4.25%)
TSLA   187.65 (+3.44%)
NVDA   212.54 (+1.48%)
NIO   11.91 (-1.57%)
BABA   108.96 (-3.42%)
AMD   86.13 (+1.76%)
T   20.11 (-0.35%)
MU   62.42 (-0.29%)
F   14.19 (+2.90%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
GE   82.34 (+0.02%)
DIS   109.86 (+0.43%)
AMC   6.01 (+5.25%)
PFE   43.78 (-0.43%)
PYPL   86.16 (+3.92%)
NFLX   359.24 (-0.76%)
Don't Hold Your Breath for This Auto Parts Stock

Wed., February 1, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is up 0.3% to trade at $152.80 this afternoon, but don't expect that to last. The security just neared a historically bearish trendline on the charts, which could have shares adding to their 34.9% year-over-year deficit. Plus, the stock is running into overhead pressure at the $155 region, which rejected an early January rally.

The trendline in question is Advance Auto Parts stock's 60-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, AAP saw five similar signals over the last three years, and was lower one month later 60% of the time with a 7% drop on average. A comparable move from its current perch would place shares back below $143.

 

 AAP 

An unwinding of optimism among options traders could generate additional headwinds. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), AAP's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.19 sits higher than 89% of annual readings, indicating long calls have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

