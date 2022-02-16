S&P 500   4,475.01 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,934.27 (-0.16%)
QQQ   355.93 (-0.06%)
AAPL   172.55 (-0.14%)
MSFT   299.50 (-0.32%)
FB   216.54 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   2,754.76 (+0.83%)
AMZN   3,162.01 (+1.02%)
TSLA   923.39 (+0.10%)
NVDA   265.11 (+0.06%)
BABA   125.56 (-0.54%)
NIO   25.61 (-0.70%)
AMD   117.69 (-3.11%)
CGC   8.75 (+0.23%)
MU   96.06 (+0.06%)
GE   101.41 (+0.49%)
T   23.94 (-1.64%)
F   18.01 (-0.39%)
DIS   156.35 (+1.05%)
AMC   19.67 (+0.98%)
PFE   49.68 (-0.22%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   218.93 (+0.55%)
DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options. (AP Photo)

DoorDash on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $1.28 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash’s shares jumped 31% in after-market trading Wednesday. Prior to that surge, the stock was down 36% so far in 2022 through the end of Wednesday's regular-session trading.

DoorDash said its active users __ or people who have placed an order in the last month __ grew 22% to a record 25 million. DashPass members __ who pay a $9.99 monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries __ grew to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter.

Non-restaurant orders also grew as DoorDash added new partners like PetSmart and Ulta Beauty to its offerings. DoorDash said 14% of its active users ordered from a non-restaurant partner in December.

It said its total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The company narrowed its loss to $155 million for the quarter, from $312 million in the same period a year ago. The latest quarter's loss, of 45 cents per share, was higher than the 23-cent loss Wall Street had forecast.

DoorDash said it expects gross order volumes of $11.4 billion to $11.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, up from $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company said it may update that forecast when it completes its plan to buy Wolt Enterprises, a Finnish delivery service. DoorDash announced in November that it planned to buy Wolt for $8.1 billion; the deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

