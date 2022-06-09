Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices

×
S&P 500   4,075.56 (-0.98%)
DOW   32,680.28 (-0.70%)
QQQ   304.19 (-1.12%)
AAPL   145.12 (-1.92%)
MSFT   269.46 (-0.35%)
META   188.69 (-4.22%)
GOOGL   2,331.62 (-0.52%)
AMZN   118.20 (-2.46%)
TSLA   732.06 (+0.89%)
NVDA   184.52 (-1.05%)
NIO   18.90 (-7.26%)
BABA   111.24 (-7.01%)
AMD   101.10 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.88 (-6.05%)
MU   67.59 (-1.47%)
T   21.04 (-0.05%)
GE   75.80 (-1.76%)
F   13.45 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.54 (-2.61%)
AMC   12.70 (-6.07%)
PFE   52.36 (-2.08%)
PYPL   85.34 (-2.48%)
NFLX   195.04 (-3.84%)
S&P 500   4,075.56 (-0.98%)
DOW   32,680.28 (-0.70%)
QQQ   304.19 (-1.12%)
AAPL   145.12 (-1.92%)
MSFT   269.46 (-0.35%)
META   188.69 (-4.22%)
GOOGL   2,331.62 (-0.52%)
AMZN   118.20 (-2.46%)
TSLA   732.06 (+0.89%)
NVDA   184.52 (-1.05%)
NIO   18.90 (-7.26%)
BABA   111.24 (-7.01%)
AMD   101.10 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.88 (-6.05%)
MU   67.59 (-1.47%)
T   21.04 (-0.05%)
GE   75.80 (-1.76%)
F   13.45 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.54 (-2.61%)
AMC   12.70 (-6.07%)
PFE   52.36 (-2.08%)
PYPL   85.34 (-2.48%)
NFLX   195.04 (-3.84%)
S&P 500   4,075.56 (-0.98%)
DOW   32,680.28 (-0.70%)
QQQ   304.19 (-1.12%)
AAPL   145.12 (-1.92%)
MSFT   269.46 (-0.35%)
META   188.69 (-4.22%)
GOOGL   2,331.62 (-0.52%)
AMZN   118.20 (-2.46%)
TSLA   732.06 (+0.89%)
NVDA   184.52 (-1.05%)
NIO   18.90 (-7.26%)
BABA   111.24 (-7.01%)
AMD   101.10 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.88 (-6.05%)
MU   67.59 (-1.47%)
T   21.04 (-0.05%)
GE   75.80 (-1.76%)
F   13.45 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.54 (-2.61%)
AMC   12.70 (-6.07%)
PFE   52.36 (-2.08%)
PYPL   85.34 (-2.48%)
NFLX   195.04 (-3.84%)
S&P 500   4,075.56 (-0.98%)
DOW   32,680.28 (-0.70%)
QQQ   304.19 (-1.12%)
AAPL   145.12 (-1.92%)
MSFT   269.46 (-0.35%)
META   188.69 (-4.22%)
GOOGL   2,331.62 (-0.52%)
AMZN   118.20 (-2.46%)
TSLA   732.06 (+0.89%)
NVDA   184.52 (-1.05%)
NIO   18.90 (-7.26%)
BABA   111.24 (-7.01%)
AMD   101.10 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.88 (-6.05%)
MU   67.59 (-1.47%)
T   21.04 (-0.05%)
GE   75.80 (-1.76%)
F   13.45 (-0.59%)
DIS   104.54 (-2.61%)
AMC   12.70 (-6.07%)
PFE   52.36 (-2.08%)
PYPL   85.34 (-2.48%)
NFLX   195.04 (-3.84%)

Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Frances D'emilio, Associated Press


A Taliban fighter stands guard as people receive food rations distributed by a Chinese humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings on Monday, June 6, 2022 about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

ROME (AP) — Food import bills will reach a record high this year and food markets are likely to tighten around the world, according to a glum new forecast by a U.N. food agency.

The Food Outlook, issued twice a year by the Food and Agriculture Organization, also found that “many vulnerable countries are paying more but receiving less food” in imports.

The report issued Thursday by the Rome-based agency noted that developing countries are reducing imports of cereals, oilseeds and meats, reflecting their inability to cover the price increases.

The forecast cited “soaring input prices, concerns about the weather, and increased market uncertainties stemming from the war in Ukraine,’’ which has seen millions of tons of grain stuck in silos and unable to be shipped abroad from that major agricultural exporter due to the Russian invasion.

With Ukraine’s next grain harvest due within weeks, and no imminent sign of a let-up in the war unleashed by Russia on its neighbor, the food security of import-dependent countries in Africa and the Middle East could worsen.

Its forecast points to a “likely tightening of food markets and import bills reaching a new record high,’’ said Upali Galketi Aratchilage, an FAO economist and lead editor of the report.

The outlook discussed how agricultural sectors are struggling with rising costs of production, especially fertilizer and fuel, which could trigger further increases in food prices.

Russia and its ally Belarus are major exporters of fertilizer. But while international sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine haven’t targeted food exports, sanctions regarding Russian shipping and insurance for such shipping has complicated logistics for Russian farm exports.

Spiking prices for agricultural production products could call into question whether the world’s farmers can afford to buy them, wrote FAO experts in markets and trade. That scenario applies to major exporting countries as well, the report said. Some North American farmers are shifting from maize to soy, which requires less nitrogen fertilizer, the report noted.


All these factors point to “low (and falling) real prices for farmers, despite the high prices faced by consumers,’’ FAO said.

Based on current conditions, the situation does “not augur well for a market-led supply response that could conceivably rein in further increases in food process for the 2022/23 season and possibly the next,’’ the report said.

__

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.