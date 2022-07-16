Dow Stock Just Clocked a Nearly 2-Year Low, Now What?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a commodity chemical company with 35,700 employees maintaining operations across 104 manufacturing sites and 31 countries. The equity is coming up in the earnings confessional, scheduled to report second-quarter results before the open this coming Thursday, July 21. At last glance, DOW is trading up 1.6% at $49.65.

On Thursday, July 14, Dow announced that its post-consumer recycled-rich resins, REVOLOOP, are the first polyethylene compounds to be certified for plastics recycling traceability and recycled content. The certification was granted by AENOR, a global company that provides conformity assessments.

However, shares of DOW also hit a more than 52-week low of $48.27 on the same day as that announcement. Additionally, Dow stock is down 14% year-to-date and have fallen 17% just over the past month. Overall, Dow stock has decreased about 19% over the past 12 months and has shed 32% since reaching a 52-week high of $71.86 in early May.

Dow stock now offers an extremely high dividend yield of 5.64% with a forward dividend of $2.80. DOW now also provides a low valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66. Nonetheless, the commodity chemicals company comes with $15.97 billion in total debt, which is a significant amount relative to its market cap of $35.6 billion. Dow also holds just $3.39 billion in cash on their balance sheet.

The commodity chemicals company has struggled to find consistency in recent years, reporting a 40.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2019 and a 10.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2020. DOW also reported $1.36 billion in net losses for fiscal 2019, which marked a $5.86 billion decrease in net income. Furthermore, Dow is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 8.3% revenue growth and a 10.4% decrease in earnings. The company is also expected to see a 2.8% decline in revenues and an 8.3% decrease in earning for fiscal 2023, which is in line with its past performance. In general, DOW's declining business model makes Dow stock an unsafe long-term investment.

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.