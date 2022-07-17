50% OFF
Dow Stock Just Clocked a Nearly 2-Year Low, Now What?

Last updated on Sunday, July 17, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a commodity chemical company with 35,700 employees maintaining operations across 104 manufacturing sites and 31 countries. The equity is coming up in the earnings confessional, scheduled to report second-quarter results before the open this coming Thursday, July 21. At last glance, DOW is trading up 1.6% at $49.65.

On Thursday, July 14, Dow announced that its post-consumer recycled-rich resins, REVOLOOP, are the first polyethylene compounds to be certified for plastics recycling traceability and recycled content. The certification was granted by AENOR, a global company that provides conformity assessments.

However, shares of DOW also hit a more than 52-week low of $48.27 on the same day as that announcement. Additionally, Dow stock is down 14% year-to-date and have fallen 17% just over the past month. Overall, Dow stock has decreased about 19% over the past 12 months and has shed 32% since reaching a 52-week high of $71.86 in early May.

Dow stock now offers an extremely high dividend yield of 5.64% with a forward dividend of $2.80. DOW now also provides a low valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66. Nonetheless, the commodity chemicals company comes with $15.97 billion in total debt, which is a significant amount relative to its market cap of $35.6 billion. Dow also holds just $3.39 billion in cash on their balance sheet.

The commodity chemicals company has struggled to find consistency in recent years, reporting a 40.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2019 and a 10.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2020. DOW also reported $1.36 billion in net losses for fiscal 2019, which marked a $5.86 billion decrease in net income. Furthermore, Dow is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 8.3% revenue growth and a 10.4% decrease in earnings. The company is also expected to see a 2.8% decline in revenues and an 8.3% decrease in earning for fiscal 2023, which is in line with its past performance. In general, DOW's declining business model makes Dow stock an unsafe long-term investment.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

