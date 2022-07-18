Dow Stock Just Clocked a Nearly 2-Year Low, Now What?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a commodity chemical company with 35,700 employees maintaining operations across 104 manufacturing sites and 31 countries. The equity is coming up in the earnings confessional, scheduled to report second-quarter results before the open this coming Thursday, July 21. At last glance, DOW is trading up 1.6% at $49.65.

On Thursday, July 14, Dow announced that its post-consumer recycled-rich resins, REVOLOOP, are the first polyethylene compounds to be certified for plastics recycling traceability and recycled content. The certification was granted by AENOR, a global company that provides conformity assessments.

However, shares of DOW also hit a more than 52-week low of $48.27 on the same day as that announcement. Additionally, Dow stock is down 14% year-to-date and have fallen 17% just over the past month. Overall, Dow stock has decreased about 19% over the past 12 months and has shed 32% since reaching a 52-week high of $71.86 in early May.

Dow stock now offers an extremely high dividend yield of 5.64% with a forward dividend of $2.80. DOW now also provides a low valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66. Nonetheless, the commodity chemicals company comes with $15.97 billion in total debt, which is a significant amount relative to its market cap of $35.6 billion. Dow also holds just $3.39 billion in cash on their balance sheet.

The commodity chemicals company has struggled to find consistency in recent years, reporting a 40.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2019 and a 10.3% decline in revenues for fiscal 2020. DOW also reported $1.36 billion in net losses for fiscal 2019, which marked a $5.86 billion decrease in net income. Furthermore, Dow is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 8.3% revenue growth and a 10.4% decrease in earnings. The company is also expected to see a 2.8% decline in revenues and an 8.3% decrease in earning for fiscal 2023, which is in line with its past performance. In general, DOW's declining business model makes Dow stock an unsafe long-term investment.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.