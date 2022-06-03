Down 25% YTD, is KKR & Co. Stock a Buy?

×
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)

Down 25% YTD, is KKR & Co. Stock a Buy?

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Entrepreneur

The shares of KKR & Co. (KKR) have slumped nearly 25% in price year-to-date despite the company advancing several strategies to boost its operational performance. So, let's evaluate if it is worth betting on the stock at its current price level. Read on.

New York City’s KKR & Co. (KKR) is a multinational investment firm that specializes in alternative asset management, capital markets, and insurance. KKR manages hedge funds and sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit, and real estate.

The company's shares are down 24.4% in price year-to-date and 6.3% over the past three months to close yesterday's trading session at $56.35. In addition, the stock is currently trading 32.8% below its 52-week high of $83.90, which it hit on Nov.4, 2021.

Last month the stock was downgraded by TheStreet from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating. Also, equity researchers at Goldman Sachs downgraded KKR from a "buy" rating to a "neutral"

rating.

Here is what could shape KKR's performance in the near term:

Debt Financing

Last month, KKR priced an offering of $750 million of 4.8% senior notes due 2032, issued by KKR Group Finance Co. XII LLC, its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be guaranteed by KKR & Co. Inc. and KKR Group Partnership L.P. KKR expects to use the proceeds from the issue for general company purposes. The notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States under Rule 144A and to qualified institutional buyers outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S.


Inadequate Financials

KKR's total revenues decreased 78% year-over-year to $1 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its investment income declined 42.9% from the prior-year quarter to $1.65 billion. The company reported a $73.77 million net loss compared to $1.64 billion in net income the prior-year quarter.

Poor Profitability

KKR's 0.08% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 60.7% lower than the 0.21% industry average. Its 14.6% trailing-12-month net income margin is 50.4% lower than the 29.3% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-month ROA and CAPEX/Sales multiple are negative 12.2% and 73.5%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

KKR has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. KKR has a D for Stability and Quality. The 1.48 stock beta is in sync with the Stability grade. In addition, the company's poor profitability is consistent with the Quality grade.

Among the 35 stocks in the F-rated Private Equity industry, KKR is ranked last.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view KKR ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

KKR's deteriorating fundamental performance could raise investors' concerns over its prospects. In addition, analysts expect its EPS to decline 9.5% in the current quarter (ending June 30, 2022) and 1% next quarter (ending Sept. 30,  2022). So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While KKR has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

KKR shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, KKR has declined -23.94%, versus a -11.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post Down 25% YTD, is KKR & Co. Stock a Buy? appeared first on StockNews.com


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.