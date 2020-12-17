DENVER (AP) — Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google alleging monopoly on search market.

10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave

Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.



And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.



And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.



For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.



But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they see. So stocks are having another broad selloff. However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well.

View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".