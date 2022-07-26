Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)

Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

Tue., July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is advertised outside a smoke shop in the Bushwick neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line.

The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because no one has matched the game's six numbers since April 15. That's 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winner opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $487.9 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.