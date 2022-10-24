Drizly agrees to tighten data security after alleged breach

Save $200 Today
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)

Drizly agrees to tighten data security after alleged breach

Mon., October 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that delivers beer, wine and spirits in states where it’s legal, and partners with retailers in hundreds of cities around the US. The proposed consent agreement with the FTC also names Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas. The regulators allege that the company and Rellas were alerted to security problems two years before the 2020 breach yet failed to act to protect consumers’ data.

Drizly agreed to put in a comprehensive data security program and establish security safeguards, and to limit future data collection or storage to that which is necessary for specific purposes. It will also destroy unnecessary data.

“Our proposed order against Drizly not only restricts what the company can retain and collect going forward but also ensures the CEO faces consequences for the company’s carelessness,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s bureau of consumer protection, said in a statement. “CEOs who take shortcuts on security should take note.”

Drizly collects and stores on Amazon Web Services cloud-computing service a wide range of personal data from customers such as email and postal addresses, phone numbers, geolocation information and data purchased from third parties, according to the FTC.

“We take consumer privacy and security very seriously at Drizly, and are happy to put this 2020 event behind us,” the company said in a statement.

The proposed consent agreement will be opened to public comment for 30 days, after which the FTC will decide whether to make it final.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.5346 of 5 stars		$27.65-1.3%N/A-5.31Moderate Buy$48.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.