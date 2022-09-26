Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes

Mon., September 26, 2022 | Adam Schreck And Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a kindergarten classroom with a sign "Z" on the door that was used by Russian forces in the recently retaken area of Kapitolivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, as Russia's leadership faced growing resistance to its efforts to call up hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.

The airstrike on Odesa was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days, and hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it struck. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, and civilians nearby were evacuated, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said.

It came hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control.

The voting, which ends Tuesday, happened after thousands of residents had fled and has included images of armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into casting a ballot. Russia announced the “referendums” as its war on Ukraine has bogged down amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Every night and day there is inevitable shelling in the Donbas, under the roar of which people are forced to vote for Russian ‘peace,’" Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said Monday.

Russia is widely expected to declare the results in its favor, a step that could see Moscow annex the territory and give it the pretext to defend it as its own territory under the Russian nuclear umbrella.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, said Russia would pay a high, if unspecified, price if it made good on veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

“If Russia crosses this line there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” he told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.


On Monday, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held an unannounced meeting in the southern Russian city of Sochi and said they were ready to cooperate with the West — “if they treat us with respect,” Putin said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that Putin had told Turkey’s president during their meeting in Uzbekistan last week that Moscow was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine but had “new conditions” for a cease-fire. The minister didn't elaborate on the conditions.

The Kremlin last week announced a partial mobilization to add at least 300,000 troops to its force in Ukraine in the run-up to the votes in the occupied regions. The move, a sharp shift from Vladimir Putin’s previous efforts to portray the war as a limited military operation that wouldn’t interfere with most Russians’ lives, proved extremely unpopular at home.

Thousands of men of fighting age flocked to airports and Russia's land border crossings in an effort to avoid being called up. Protests sparked in various parts of the country, and Russian media reported an increasing number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices, including one that hit the southern city of Uryupinsk.

In a separate, unusually bold attack, a young man entered a military enlistment office Monday in the Siberian city of Ust-Ilimsk and shot the military commandant at close range.

Russian media reports claimed the man walked into the facility saying “no one will go to fight” and “we will all go home now.” Local authorities said the military commandant was in intensive care, without elaborating.

The man, identified in the media as 25-year-old local resident Ruslan Zinin, was reportedly upset that a call-up notice was served to his best friend who didn’t have any combat experience –- which the authorities have said is the main criteria for the draft.

Meanwhile, the first batches of Russian troops mobilized by Moscow have begun to arrive at military bases, the British military said Monday.

In an online intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said tens of thousands had been called up so far. However, the Russians face challenges ahead, the ministry said.

“The Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments,” it said.

Under normal circumstances, two battalions deploy while a third remains behind to train. But in the Ukraine war, even the third battalion is deploying, weakening that training, the British Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said the Russian mobilization — its first such call-up since World War II — was a sign of weakness: “They admitted that their army is not able to fight with Ukraine anymore.”

Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post Monday that the Ukrainian military is pushing efforts to take back “the entire territory of Ukraine,” and has drawn up plans to counter “new types of weapons” used by Russia, without elaborating.

New Russian shelling struck the area around the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Zelenskyy's office. Cities near the station were fired on nine times in recent hours by rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

In the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, which Russian forces left earlier this month after a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Margaryta Tkachenko is still reeling from the battle that destroyed her home and left her family close to starvation.

With no gas, electricity, running water or internet, she said, “I can’t predict what will happen next. Winter is the most frightening. We have no wood. How will we heat?”

___

Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, and Lori Hinnant in Izium, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.