Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

S&P 500   4,091.95
DOW   33,646.50
QQQ   313.04
Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report 
The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
S&P 500   4,091.95
DOW   33,646.50
QQQ   313.04
Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report 
The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
S&P 500   4,091.95
DOW   33,646.50
QQQ   313.04
Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report 
The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
S&P 500   4,091.95
DOW   33,646.50
QQQ   313.04
Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report 
The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
The Stock That Is Flying Under Wall St. Radar (Ad)
Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?

Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

Thu., April 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside and is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, with some regions writing off wheat and barley for this year entirely, the main Spanish farmers association says.

Wheat and barley are expected to fail in four major growing regions and are badly affected in three more, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations says in a new report.

Olives and nuts are experiencing problems due to Spain’s long-term drought, which is also affecting farmers’ ability to irrigate corn, sunflowers, rice and cotton.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Recent Videos

Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -