S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

Monday, February 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


An employee at Ski Dubai inside the Mall of the Emirates operated by the Majid Al Futtaim company, waits for skiers near the chair lift in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2020. A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes regarding the inheritance of Majid Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls region-wide and is seen as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth, the company confirmed in a statement to the The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth.

Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs.

“There is a Special Judicial Committee whose role is to adjudicate potential legal disputes related to Mr. Majid’s estate and inheritance issues, not to oversee the company or its business," the company confirmed in a statement to the The Associated Press on Monday.

“As we work through this transition, our businesses are continuing their operations as normal,” the company added.

The company operates VOX Cinemas and 29 malls in the Middle East. That includes Dubai’s iconic Mall of the Emirates, which boasts an indoor ski slope, penguin viewings and other experiences in blasting subzero temperatures year-round. The eye-popping display epitomizes Dubai's over-the-top ambitions and attractions amid scorching hot weather much of the year. The company also became a franchisee of the French hypermarket chain Carrefour. It now runs over 300 Carrefour-branded supermarkets and hypermarkets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

A previous family feud between Majid Al Futtaim and his cousin, Abdullah, required Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to step in to resolve it in the early 2000s. In announcing his death in December, Sheikh Mohammed described Majid Al Futtaim as one of Dubai's “most important merchants.”

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.