S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Live updates: Macron cool on Biden's comments about Putin
Live updates: Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country
Why Gamestop Stock Won't Stop Going Up
Live updates: Russia blocks German newspaper's website
Live updates: French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
Live updates: New Ukraine law limits troop movement reports
Live updates: Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Putin
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Live updates: Macron cool on Biden's comments about Putin
Live updates: Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country
Why Gamestop Stock Won't Stop Going Up
Live updates: Russia blocks German newspaper's website
Live updates: French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
Live updates: New Ukraine law limits troop movement reports
Live updates: Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Putin
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Live updates: Macron cool on Biden's comments about Putin
Live updates: Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country
Why Gamestop Stock Won't Stop Going Up
Live updates: Russia blocks German newspaper's website
Live updates: French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
Live updates: New Ukraine law limits troop movement reports
Live updates: Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Putin
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Live updates: Macron cool on Biden's comments about Putin
Live updates: Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country
Why Gamestop Stock Won't Stop Going Up
Live updates: Russia blocks German newspaper's website
Live updates: French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
Live updates: New Ukraine law limits troop movement reports
Live updates: Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Putin

Dubai developer Union Properties says $42M 'misappropriated'

Monday, March 28, 2022 | Jon Gambrell, Associated Press


A Union Properties construction project in Dubai Motor City sits unfinished for years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A troubled Dubai real estate developer said Monday, March 28, 2022, it suspected $42 million had been "misappropriated" by the company's former officials while declaring it massively overvalued its holdings. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A troubled Dubai real estate developer said Monday it suspected that $42 million had been “misappropriated” by the company's former officials while saying it massively overvalued its holdings, declaring nearly $800 million in accumulated losses in recent years.

The announcement by Union Properties comes as Emirati prosecutors announced in October they were investigating the firm. Already, the firm's board of directors has seen its chairmen and other officials dismissed amid the probe.

Union Properties, known for building Dubai Motor City, had been trying to turn around its fortunes in recent years. But the announcement and filings on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange show the firm had even-more serious problems than initially realized.

Last year “has been a difficult year for Union Properties as we uncovered widespread fraud and misconduct by the company’s former management involving forgery, misappropriation of funds and various other financial violations which has negatively impact the company’s financial health and been a severe breach of shareholder confidence,” managing director Amer Khansaheb said in a statement.

The losses represent nearly 70% of the company's capital, the firm said in a filing. It attributed $565 million in value losses in 2017, with another over $300 million in 2021.

The company said it planned to “recover the misappropriated fund through legal procedures” and restructure its debt.

Union Properties, like other firms, has struggled to come out of the shadow of Dubai’s 2009 financial crisis, when its property market collapsed. The city ultimately receive $20 billion in bailouts from Abu Dhabi, the Emirates’ oil-rich capital.

Union Properties abandoned the construction of a $460 million Formula One theme park in Motor City during the crisis, with its CEO at the time saying banks were no longer willing to lend money. Creditors, including the state-linked bank Emirates NBD, pursued the firm over loans of $2 billion. Even today, Emirates NBD advertises dusty buildings in Motor City as being available for sale or rent.

However, Dubai still faces looming debt payments that stem from its 2009 financial crisis. Dubai and its government-linked firms face a massive $30.6 billion bill coming by 2023, according to London-based Capital Economics. Dubai itself insists it is able to cover its debts and that state-linked firms should be considered separate from the sheikhdom’s affairs.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.