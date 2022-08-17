Dubai sees air travel surge, expects FIFA World Cup boost

S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
S&P 500   4,305.20
DOW   34,152.01
QQQ   332.28
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow? 
What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects FIFA World Cup boost

Wed., August 17, 2022 | Isabel Debre, Associated Press


An Emirates Boeing 777 stands at the gate at Dubai International Airport as another prepares to land on the runway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Dubai International Airport saw a surge in passengers over the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will further boost traffic to the city-state's second airfield, its chief executive said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport saw a surge in passengers over the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will further boost traffic to the city-state’s second airfield, its chief executive said Wednesday.

Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport for international travel, told The Associated Press that the airport handled 160% more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year, part of an air travel rebound around the world.

The nearly 28 million people who traveled through the airport over the past six months represent some 70% of the airport’s pre-pandemic levels, even as Dubai’s key source market of China remains closed due to severe pandemic restrictions. Griffiths said he expects the airport's traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

“It’s a very, very welcome surge of traffic,” Griffiths said.

The first World Cup in the Middle East, he added, will send foreign soccer fans flocking to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, or DWC. From there, they'll travel daily to Qatar, a tiny neighbor that faces a hotel squeeze.

“We've actually seen a huge amounts of demand at DWC for slot filings for airlines wanting to operate a shuttle service," he said. “I think the city has a lot to offer and a lot to gain from the World Cup.”

Among the airlines buying extra slots to shuttle soccer fans to the tournament from DWC are Qatar Airways, low-cost carrier FlyDubai and budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, he said.

Ambitions plans to turn the airfield in Dubai's southern desert into a mega-aviation hub, first unveiled by Dubai before the 2008 global financial crisis, have sputtered in recent years. Long-haul carrier Emirates, based in Dubai, parked many of its double-decker Airbus A380s there during the pandemic as commercial flights halted.


A key East-West transit point, Dubai's air traffic is closely watched as a barometer of the city-state's non-oil economy. Emirates remains the linchpin of the wider empire known as “Dubai Inc.,” an interlocking series of government-owned businesses.

During the first half of 2022, Dubai International Airport dealt with nearly 56% more flights than the same period in 2021, when contagious coronavirus variants clobbered the industry.

Now, in a sign of the health of the industry, Emirates said Wednesday that it would pour billions of dollars into retrofitting much of its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet. At the height of the pandemic, the airline received a $4 billion government bailout.

The widespread lifting of virus restrictions has triggered a rapid increase in air travel demand, filling Dubai’s hub and causing mayhem at airports around the world.

While Dubai has not seen the chaotic crowds overwhelming European hubs in recent weeks, Griffiths said the global disruptions have affected its main airport.

“It’s obviously affected growth because some of the caps on capacity that they’ve applied to airports like Heathrow have had an impact on our numbers,” he said.

Last month Emirates lashed out at Heathrow, refusing its request to cap departing passengers and cut flights to the London hub. Emirates later agreed to temporarily limit sales on its flights.

Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine sent Russia’s richest businessmen scrambling to save their assets from what became a widening dragnet, Dubai has welcomed an influx of Russians to its beach-front villas and luxury hotels. The city remains one of the few remaining flight corridors out of Moscow.

Griffiths declined to comment on Russians carrying cash out of the country to Dubai, which has become the talk of the town in recent months.

But he said the flow of Russian visitors would not stop anytime soon, adding: “It's still a major source of traffic for us.”

___

Follow Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.