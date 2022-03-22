Dubai's busy airport to shut one runway for overhaul

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s main airport, the world's busiest for international travel, will overhaul one of its two runways for 45 days, starting in May, the operator said on Tuesday. The closure will likely lead to flight reductions ahead of the traditional start of the summer season.

The shutdown of the northern runway — part of a project to upgrade the airfield to ensure “safety and efficient operations” — will begin on May 9 and last until June 22, the airport said.

To reduce delays and disruption, some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city's second airport. The operator said it alerted all airlines to “plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.”

The runway last underwent such extensive repairs in 2014, while the southern runway was similarly refurbished in 2019.

Dubai International Airport is home to Emirates, the region’s largest carrier that has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a major global aviation hub.

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.