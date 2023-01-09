Duck Creek, Rite Aid rise; Macy's, Lululemon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $30.60 to $298.66.
The athletic apparel maker warned investors its profit margin is under pressure in the fourth quarter.
Macy's Inc., down $1.70 to $20.43.
The department store chain warned investors its fourth-quarter sales were hurt by weaker consumer spending.
Chico's FAS Inc., down 44 cents to $4.82.
The clothing chain warned investors that it will miss its fourth-quarter financial forecast.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.20 to $27.40.
The clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales forecast.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $1.50 to $23.50.
The toy retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update, though it assumes no unanticipated damage from inflation.
Rite Aid Corp., up 3 cents to $3.48.
The drugstore chain is replacing its CEO.
Voyager Therapeutics Inc., up 4 cents to $7.
The gene-therapy company and Neurocrine Biosciences partnered in a drug development deal.
Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $6.04 to $19.03.
Vista Equity Partners is buying the insurance technology company for $2.6 billion.
