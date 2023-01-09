QQQ   270.20 (+0.52%)
AAPL   130.10 (+0.37%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.45 (-0.44%)
GOOGL   87.95 (+0.70%)
AMZN   87.29 (+1.41%)
TSLA   119.60 (+5.78%)
NVDA   156.48 (+5.31%)
NIO   10.72 (+3.38%)
BABA   110.89 (+3.25%)
AMD   67.25 (+5.14%)
T   19.05 (-2.46%)
MU   56.38 (-0.69%)
F   12.68 (+0.79%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.00%)
GE   72.68 (+1.03%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.92 (+1.82%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   76.66 (+0.24%)
NFLX   315.19 (-0.11%)
Duck Creek, Rite Aid rise; Macy's, Lululemon fall

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $30.60 to $298.66.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors its profit margin is under pressure in the fourth quarter.

Macy's Inc., down $1.70 to $20.43.

The department store chain warned investors its fourth-quarter sales were hurt by weaker consumer spending.

Chico's FAS Inc., down 44 cents to $4.82.

The clothing chain warned investors that it will miss its fourth-quarter financial forecast.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.20 to $27.40.

The clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales forecast.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $1.50 to $23.50.

The toy retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update, though it assumes no unanticipated damage from inflation.

Rite Aid Corp., up 3 cents to $3.48.

The drugstore chain is replacing its CEO.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc., up 4 cents to $7.

The gene-therapy company and Neurocrine Biosciences partnered in a drug development deal.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $6.04 to $19.03.

Vista Equity Partners is buying the insurance technology company for $2.6 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chico's FAS (CHS)
2.23 of 5 stars		$4.81-8.6%N/A5.29Hold$6.00
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
1.4484 of 5 stars		$27.48+9.0%N/A63.91Hold$23.14
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
2.6649 of 5 stars		$298.31-9.4%N/A32.78Moderate Buy$415.50
Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
2.1683 of 5 stars		$19.02+46.4%N/A-172.91Hold$17.11
Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
1.7625 of 5 stars		$23.50-6.0%N/A7.21N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

