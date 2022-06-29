×
S&P 500   3,809.26 (-0.32%)
DOW   30,966.26 (+0.06%)
QQQ   282.11 (-0.50%)
AAPL   138.83 (+1.01%)
MSFT   258.90 (+0.94%)
META   162.63 (+1.21%)
GOOGL   2,222.43 (-0.79%)
AMZN   108.48 (+1.01%)
TSLA   668.01 (-4.30%)
NVDA   153.27 (-4.10%)
NIO   21.50 (-3.85%)
BABA   115.21 (-1.33%)
AMD   76.61 (-5.16%)
MU   55.41 (-4.23%)
CGC   3.51 (-2.77%)
T   20.80 (+0.92%)
GE   63.70 (-3.31%)
F   11.44 (-3.13%)
DIS   95.02 (-0.94%)
AMC   13.45 (+0.52%)
PFE   50.82 (+0.32%)
PYPL   70.87 (-1.32%)
NFLX   175.71 (-2.17%)
Duma moves forward on proposed law on banning foreign media

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Jim Heintz, Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday approved the critical second reading of a proposed law that would allow the banning of foreign news media in response to other countries taking actions against Russian news outlets.

The proposal must still pass a third reading in the Duma and secure the upper house's approval before going to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law. But the Duma's approval on second reading, when a proposal still can undergo substantial changes, almost always prefigures a law's enactment.

Russia has repeatedly complained in recent months that Western countries were improperly restricting Russian media by banning their operation or denying visas to their journalists. In early June, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called in representatives of American media, including The Associated Press, to warn that they could be denied renewal of their visas and accreditation.

The draft law also calls for allowing Russia's prosecutor general to cancel the registration of media outlets for disseminating “illegal, dangerous, unreliable publicly significant information or information expressing clear disrespect for society, the state, the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as aimed at discrediting the Russian armed forces,” state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

Many foreign news organizations suspended or curtailed their operations in Russia following the passage in March of a law calling for up to 15 years in prison for reports seen as discrediting the Russian military.

The foreign ministry in May ordered the closure of the Moscow bureau pf the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in response to Canada’s ban on RT, a Russian state-controlled broadcaster.

In February, as Russia built up troops along Ukraine’s border, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle was ordered to close in Moscow after Germany banned the broadcast of RT’s German-language programs.


Before the vote on the second reading, Vladimir Solovev, the head of the Russian Journalists' Union, told the committee preparing the draft that the measure was justified by an "information war unprecedented in history” against Russia.

Russia in recent years has persistently clamped down on independent journalism. Following the start of the Ukraine conflict, many significant independent news media shut down or suspended operations. Those included the Ekho Moskvy radio station and the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor, Dmitry Muratov, was last year's co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.


