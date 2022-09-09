Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, were sketchy. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crew members were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

There were no reports of major damage or casualties on the Wild Cosmos.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".