Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

S&P 500   4,006.18
DOW   31,774.52
QQQ   300.52
These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All 
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal 
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
S&P 500   4,006.18
DOW   31,774.52
QQQ   300.52
These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All 
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal 
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
S&P 500   4,006.18
DOW   31,774.52
QQQ   300.52
These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All 
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal 
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
S&P 500   4,006.18
DOW   31,774.52
QQQ   300.52
These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All 
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal 
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

Fri., September 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, were sketchy. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crew members were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

There were no reports of major damage or casualties on the Wild Cosmos.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.