Dutch court expects November verdicts in MH17 downing trial

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   328.99
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
Is Apple Pointing to a Massive Recession in the U.S.? (Ad)
Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Apple (AAPL) is making moves behind the scenes to prepare for a downturn... (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   328.99
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
Is Apple Pointing to a Massive Recession in the U.S.? (Ad)
Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Apple (AAPL) is making moves behind the scenes to prepare for a downturn... (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   328.99
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
Is Apple Pointing to a Massive Recession in the U.S.? (Ad)
Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Apple (AAPL) is making moves behind the scenes to prepare for a downturn... (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   328.99
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
Is Apple Pointing to a Massive Recession in the U.S.? (Ad)
Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Apple (AAPL) is making moves behind the scenes to prepare for a downturn... (Ad)

Dutch court expects November verdicts in MH17 downing trial

Mon., August 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Verdicts in the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are expected to be delivered on Nov. 17, the court announced Monday.

The court said the date is “provisional” and that reading the verdict will likely take half a day.

The marathon trial opened on March 9, 2020, at a top-security courtroom near Amsterdam's Schiphol, the airport the doomed Kuala Lumpur-bound flight set off from on July 17, 2014. It was shot down over war-torn eastern Ukraine hours later, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

An international team of investigators and prosecutors named four suspects in the downing: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. They are charged with murdering all those who died.

None of the suspects has been arrested or sent to the Netherlands, so their trial went ahead in their absence. Only Pulatov is represented by a team of defense lawyers, who say he insists he is innocent.

Prosecutors in December urged the judges to sentence all four men to life imprisonment.

The trial is being held in the Netherlands because about two-thirds of those killed were Dutch.

Prosecutors say the Buk missile system that destroyed the Boeing 777 was transported into Ukraine from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade’s base in Kursk, and after a missile was fired the launching system was then returned to Russia. Russia has denied involvement in the downing of the plane.

“The crew of the Telar pressed the button, but according to the indictment it was Girkin, Dubinskiy, Pulatov and Kharchenko who directed the employment of this weapon in order to serve their own interests,” prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse told judges as the trial opened.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.