Dutch economy shrinks by 'unprecedented' 8.5% as virus hits

Windmills line a canal in Kinderdiijk, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The five windmills are part of 19 mills built in the 18th century some 15 kms. (9.3 miles) south of Rotterdam. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch economy suffered an unprecedented 8.5% contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on spending, exports and investments, the country's Central Bureau for Statistics said Friday.
While the Dutch contraction compared to the first quarter was bad, it was not as severe as other major European countries like France and Germany. The 19-country eurozone, which the Netherlands is a part of, dropped by a quarterly 12.1% while the U.K. reported a 20.4% decline.
"Corona has caused unprecedented economic damage. It is an economic catastrophe of exceptional proportions," said Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist at the Dutch statistics office.
It said consumer spending slumped by 11.8% compared with the same three months last year as lockdown measures hit sales at bars, restaurants, clothes stores and gas stations.
The report on the economic malaise capped a tumultuous week for the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose recent handling of the pandemic was labeled “chaos” by opposition lawmakers in a heated parliamentary debate Wednesday.
Government lawmakers also faced harsh criticism for leaving the debate before it was finished, meaning that a vote could not be held on an opposition proposal to award healthcare workers a pay rise.
Rising confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands, with Amsterdam and Rotterdam among the hardest hit, led the U.K. to reimpose quarantine restrictions on returning travelers, a move likely to further damage the Dutch tourism industry that is already reeling after months of coronavirus travel bans around the world.
10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback
A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.
One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses.
The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:
RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS)
Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.
Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes.
Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.
The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.
