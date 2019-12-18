Log in

Dutch farmers, construction workers protest pollution policy

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 By Mike Corder, Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — From border crossings in the east to a steel factory in the west, Dutch farmers and construction workers protested Wednesday against the government pollution policies they say are driving them out of business.

Farmers took to the roads in their tractors, blocking a major highway at the border with Germany. They also parked in the center of The Hague and in front of the entrance to a steel mill near the North Sea coast, Dutch police and media reported.

The Dutch protests are part of a wave of demonstrations in Europe that also includes unions in France who are upset over French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans. Also Wednesday, opponents of legislation in Poland that would give the government the power to fire or fine judges are expected to take to the streets.

The unrest in the Netherlands began earlier this year when many construction projects were halted following a Dutch ruling that the government’s policy on granting building permits breached European pollution laws.

The government has been scrambling ever since to do more to rein in the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Wednesday's protests came a day after Dutch senators approved urgent legislation to cut emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide. Measures include making farmers change the feed they give to livestock and extending a voluntary scheme to buy up pig farms.

The new legislation, which has already been approved by the lower house of Parliament, also lowers the maximum speed limit on Dutch highways from 130 kph (80 mph) to 100 kph (62 mph).

The government announced Wednesday that it had reached a broad agreement with a coalition of farming groups to tackle nitrogen oxide emissions.

The Dutch government said it will hold talks with the agriculture sector on a package of investments that will enable “farmers who want to continue in a sustainable way and help farmers who want to stop voluntarily.”

Farmers and construction workers who feel they are being unfairly targeted drove to a coal-fired power station and a steel factory Wednesday to underscore the fact that industry also is a major polluter.

While the protests were largely peaecful, police said they had issued 24 fines to farmers for offenses including driving tractors on highways. Police closed off a major highway near Amsterdam when farmers drove tractors onto the road.

Protester Jacco van den Berg told Dutch national broadcaster NOS that construction workers are prepared to take action to protect their livelihoods, which they say are threatened by measures to reduce pollution.

“Something has to happen," he said. "We’re coming up to Christmas and there are companies that won’t make it to Christmas.”

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate.


More on MarketBeat
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel