Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals

×
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)

Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals

Friday, June 10, 2022 | The Associated Press


Some thousand of farmers converge on The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2020, in the latest protest against the government's plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide. The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday June 10, 2022, to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.

Calling it an “unavoidable transition,” the government mandated reductions in emissions of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places.

The ruling coalition earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to finance changes that will likely make many farmers drastically reduce their number of livestock or to get rid of them altogether.

Farming is a key sector in the Dutch economy, with exports worth nearly 105 billion euros last year. But it comes at a cost of producing of polluting gases, despite farmers taking steps to reduce emissions.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that the plan would hit many farmers hard.

“Of course, it has enormous consequences. I understand that, and it is simply terrible,” Rutte said. “And especially if they are businesses handed down in the family who want to proudly continue.”

Provincial governments across the Netherlands now have a year to draw up concrete plans to achieve the reductions outlined in the goals released Friday.

LTO, an organization that represents 35,000 farmers, called the targets “unrealistic.”

A group representing angry farmers already has called for a demonstration in The Hague later this month to protest Friday's proposals. Past protests by the agriculture sector have seen hundreds of tractors clogging roads around the country and gathering on a park in The Hague.

The government has been forced to act in part because European Union emissions guidelines are being breached around the country and that has led to courts blocking building and infrastructure projects in recent years because they would exacerbate the problem.


___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.