S&P 500   4,566.48
DOW   35,741.15
QQQ   377.93
3 Super Strong Semi Stocks to Buy Now
To The Moon? Tesla’s Price Is Going To Mars 
3 Swing Trades for Q3 Earnings Season
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases
Is the Drop in Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock a Warning or an Opportunity?
Should You Invest in Walgreens Stock After Raised Guidance?
Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla
Dutch pension fund to divest from fossil fuel producers

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Mike Corder, Associated Press


FILE- In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, Dutch riot police prepare to board Greenpeace's Beluga II when breaking up a protest by climate activists at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands' biggest pension fund announced Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, that it will stop investing in companies that produce fossil fuels, saying the move that has long been demanded by members of the fund was prompted by recent climate reports by the United Nations and International Energy Agency. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands' biggest pension fund announced Tuesday that it will stop investing in companies that produce fossil fuels, saying the move — long been demanded by many members of the fund — was prompted by recent climate reports by the United Nations and International Energy Agency.

The ABP fund is a wealthy and influential investor that manages the pension savings of more than 3 million Dutch workers in the government and education sectors. It has some 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) invested in fossil fuel production, almost 3% of its assets.

In a tweet, the Dutch branch of Greenpeace called the move “a huge victory for all the people who called on ABP to take climate action!”

The announcement comes just days before a U.N. climate conference known as COP26 opens in Glasgow. Many environmental activists, policymakers and scientists say the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 event marks an important and even crucial opportunity for concrete commitments to the targets set out in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“We want to contribute to minimizing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Large groups of pension participants and employers indicate how important this is to them," ABP Chairman of the Board Corien Wortmann said in a statement.

“The ABP Board sees the need and urgency for a change of course,” she added. "We part with our investments in fossil fuel producers because we see insufficient opportunity for us as a shareholder to push for the necessary, significant acceleration of the energy transition at these companies."

The fund said it will invest in major users of fossil fuels — energy producers, the automotive and aviation industries — and, using its clout as a shareholder, “will encourage companies that use fossil fuels to become more sustainable.”

It said it will divest its fossil fuel holdings in phases with most expected to be sold by the first quarter of 2023.

___

Follow AP’s climate change coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


