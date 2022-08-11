Dutchman convicted of role in farmers' road block protest

S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)

Dutchman convicted of role in farmers' road block protest

Thu., August 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man was convicted Thursday of dumping straw on a Dutch road last month and sentenced to perform 80 hours of unpaid work, in one of the first cases stemming from widespread protests by farmers against government plans to slash nitrogen emissions.

The 42-year-old man, whose identity wasn't released by the court in the eastern city of Arnhem, was also ordered to pay 3,600 euros (about $3,700) in damages to cover the costs of the cleanup operation.

The court ruled that he and about 30 other demonstrators partially blocked a highway on July 28 by dumping garbage, including manure, plastic straw and sawdust, on the road.

“By taking part in this action, the man caused a dangerous situation for road users,” the court said in a statement.

It added that the defendant, who was arrested at the scene and spent four days in jail, said during the hearing that he regretted his actions.

“He had not carefully considered the consequences for others and indicated that he deserves punishment for this,” the court said.

Dutch farmers have launched a series of disruptive protests over the summer, including dumping trash on roads and blockading supermarket distribution centers, over the government's announcement earlier this year that it wants to slash emissions of nitrogen, including ammonia produced by livestock, by 50% by 2030.

The leader of the Netherlands’ top agricultural lobby group said that a first round of talks on Aug. 5 with a delegation led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the emissions reduction goals delivered “too little” for thousands of farmers living in uncertainty.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.